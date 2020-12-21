NBPL Dredging Project Enhances Accessibility for VA Class Submarines

SAN DIEGO – Naval Base Point Loma (NBPL) is celebrating the Dec. 16 completion of a dredging project at its waterfront that will allow access to submarines with a deeper draft.



NBPL is home to Submarine Squadron ELEVEN (CSS-11) and six Los Angeles Class submarines. Though the LA class subs are the primary users of the Point Loma piers, the waterfront also sees a lot of visitor traffic. Those visitors include the Virginia and Seawolf class submarines, both of which have deeper drafts than the homeported LA class.



“The Naval Base Point Loma Dredging Project is a vital effort that directly enables the U.S. Navy to conduct undersea operations in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility,” said Lt. Cmdr. Ronald J. Uglow, NAVFAC Southwest Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division (FEAD) at NBPL. “This significant undertaking involved constant coordination with the installation’s Port Operations division and Submarine Squadron ELEVEN in order to minimize impact to current Submarine operations and surrounding ship’s traffic. I couldn’t be more proud of our project team in executing this project safely and completing it ahead of schedule.”



Dredging to the deeper depths will allow the VA and Seawolf class submarines to moor at Point Loma’s middle pier. This will create more operational flexibility for NBPL Port Ops and CSS-11 to better utilize all three Point Loma piers to meet fleet requirements.



The project, which disposed of 119,186 cubic yards of dredge material, was completed in 16 months with zero safety mishaps and environmental violations.



FEAD Point Loma was the manager of the dredging project completed by R.E. Staite.



