Memphis native selected as CNIC civilian of the quarter

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Tammi Singleton, a native of Memphis and 2008 graduate of the University of Memphis, was selected as the Commander, Navy Installations Command senior non-supervisor civilian of the quarter for the 3rd quarter of 2020.



Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, CNIC Commander Vice Adm. Yancy B. Lindsey recognized Singleton during a virtual all-hand call broadcasted via Facebook Live and Microsoft Teams from the Washington Navy Yard, D. C. on Nov. 18.



"’You are the author of your story’ is main lesson from my hometown of Memphis that has helped me succeed in the Navy,” said Singleton. “You may start without the odds in your favor however, your determination and willingness to succeed is more than enough to propel yourself forward.”



Singleton oversees the information technology projects, system deployments and telecommunications for the Navy Lodging Program, which includes Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Navy Getaways, and Navy & Marine Corps Fisher House.



“I am most proud of my role in managing the interface with the Navy side of Defense Lodging System and the Defense Travel System,” said Singleton. “It was a huge feat to connect with a larger online booking system with all the intricacies of the Joint Travel Regulations. It's one challenge to ensure the data flow was mapped correctly but also to ensure DoD requirements are maintained.”



Singleton’s selection resulted from her management of more than 19K NGIS lodging rooms, saving the Navy Lodging Program $1.3M by negotiating competitive pricing tiers for the CNIC call center services and implementing a quality assurance plan for reservations to ensure each guest experience aligns to brand standards. She also saved the NLP an additional $69K by absorbing duties of website and content management, and overseeing the Commercial Lodging Program, which contracts with partner hotels.



“I have learned so much while in my position. I have learned that it takes a team to accomplish goals. It's rarely a one person job. I am successful because I have great mentors that give solid advice and an awesome team that brings years of expertise to the table,” said Singleton.



Singleton joined CNIC as a program analyst deploying the Defense Lodging System in May 2008.



“Working for the Navy means selfless acts of service to accomplish a mission. There may be times you have to put your ego aside to meet the requirements of the mission. Sometimes the workload seems very daunting but I feel good in knowing my work makes a difference and supports our military service members and their families,” Singleton added.



With more than 53,000 military and civilian personnel worldwide across 10 regions, 70 installations, and 123 Naval Operations Support Centers, CNIC is responsible for the operations, maintenance and quality of life programs to support the Navy's Fleet, Fighter, and Family.

