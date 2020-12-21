New Command Master Chief assumes responsibility at NAVSUP WSS

Courtesy Photo | Command Master Chief Johnny L. Fulger (left) assumes responsibility aboard Naval...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Command Master Chief Johnny L. Fulger (left) assumes responsibility aboard Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support from Command Master Chief Steve E. Horton Dec. 18 in Philadelphia. see less | View Image Page

Command Master Chief Johnny L. Fulger assumed responsibility aboard Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support from Command Master Chief Steve E. Horton Dec. 18 in Philadelphia. CMDCM Horton was the command's first Command Master Chief.



A native of Lake City, Fla., CMDCM Fulger has served in a number of Command Master/Senior Chief tours including: Commander Fleet Activities Chinhae, Korea, where he advanced to Master Chief Petty Officer; FRC Western Pacific, Atsugi, Japan; Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron 115 Liberty Bells, Atsugi, Japan; USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76); Command Fleet Activities, Okinawa, Japan and NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka, Japan.



As the new Command Master Chief, CMDCM Fulger will serve as NAVSUP WSS’s senior enlisted leader. Command Master Chiefs have a significant role in every aspect of command-wide readiness and mission accomplishment. They report directly to the commanding officer and work closely with the executive officer in the formulation and implementation of all policies concerning the morale, welfare, job satisfaction, discipline, utilization, and training of enlisted personnel.



NAVSUP WSS is one of eleven commands under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsupwss and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.