Kentucky Army National Guard hits recruiting numbers

FRANKFORT, Kentucky — The Kentucky Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion exceeded the state’s assigned end strength goal for this last fiscal year.



“Recruiting for the military has had its challenges across the nation this year, but I’m proud to say our Kentucky Army National Guard not only met our recruiting numbers, but we exceeded them,” said Brig. Gen. Hal Lamberton, Kentucky’s Adjutant General.



Within the National Guard, only 14 of the 54 states and territories made their enlisted mission. The Active Duty Army fell short of their enlistment goal.



“This is a testament to Kentucky’s patriotism and perseverance,” said Lamberton.



“Central Kentucky, to include Lexington, had the highest number of enlistments, meeting 120% of their mission. This is a record number out of that area,” according to Lt. Col. Darin Bussabarger, Kentucky Army Guard Recruiting and Retention commander. “We saw excellent recruiting across the entire Commonwealth and are pleased with the response our recruiters are getting.



“Our goal is to both complete our mission and serve our Kentucky communities.”



Kentucky’s recruiters diligently exceeded the recruiting mission during an unprecedented year. Throughout 2020, the Kentucky National Guard served the Commonwealth and the Nation amid the COVID-19 Pandemic, election cycle, and deployments both stateside and overseas.



Along with 1,200 Airmen of the Kentucky Air National Guard, Kentucky has more than 6,500 Soldiers stationed at approximately 50 different locations across the Commonwealth.



The Army National Guard has up to $20,000 bonuses for a variety of jobs, and offers education assistance, affordable healthcare options for service members among other benefits. To learn more about joining the Kentucky Army National Guard team, please visit: www.nationalguard.com/KY. You can also text “KYGUARD” to 95577.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2020 Date Posted: 12.21.2020 14:04 Story ID: 385530 Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kentucky Army National Guard hits recruiting numbers, by MAJ Stephen Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.