Grand Rapids Home for Veterans, MDHHS partner with Spectrum Health to provide antibody COVID-19 treatment for veteran members

Photo By Master Sgt. David Eichaker | Soldiers from the 63rd Troop Command, Michigan Army National Guard, ensure proper...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. David Eichaker | Soldiers from the 63rd Troop Command, Michigan Army National Guard, ensure proper precautions are followed as employees enter the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans, Grand Rapids, Mich., March 20, 2020. The home has implemented a number of procedures to help safeguard the health of the veterans and employees. The Guard members are assisting with the screening process which includes checking the temperature of employees entering the building and screening for any symptoms of illness or travel outside the state. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker/released) see less | View Image Page

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – On Wednesday, Dec. 16, two teams from Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Region 6 Emergency Preparedness partnered with the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans (GRHV) to perform transfusions of the monoclonal antibody Bamlanivimab for veteran residents at the home who met treatment criteria. Spectrum Health also supported the effort by providing Bamlanivimab for the clinic.



“More than 20 members met criteria for infusion and consented to treatment. All members returned to the COVID unit after infusion and remain free of any adverse reactions at this time,” said Anne Zerbe, director of the Michigan Veterans Homes. “At this time, this is the second and largest single-day infusion clinic to occur in the state.”



Bamlanivimab is a neutralizing IgG1 monoclonal antibody that binds to the receptor binding domain of the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, which can reduce viral replication.

Monoclonal antibodies are molecules engineered to serve as substitute antibodies that can restore, enhance or mimic the immune system’s attack on cells. This is a form of passive immunity.



This medication has been granted FDA emergency approval and is given by IV infusion over one hour with the recipient being monitored for one hour after infusion. This treatment is approved for infusion in people who are not hospitalized with COVID but present mild to moderate symptoms.



“The outstanding partnership between MDHHS, Spectrum Health, and local EMS providers is another example of our state’s proactive approach to getting the best treatment to our most vulnerable populations, in this case, Michiganders who have already given their utmost to protect us,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, Adjutant General and Director of Michigan’s Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “I am excited to see the availability of the antibody Bamlanivimab at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans; this is another important tool that allows us to go on the offensive against COVID-19.”



Under the supervision of Dr. Bill Fales with the MDHHS, the infusion clinic was directed by an emergency room physician who lead the onsite team. Local EMS providers supported with the establishment of IV access and nurses from the MDHHS Mobile Crisis Teams monitored the infusions for any adverse reactions. MDDHS Mobile Crisis Teams certified nursing assistants were also onsite to provide assistance with member needs. The GRHV’s staff provided additional nursing, social services and clerical support as necessary.



“This infusion clinic demonstrates the exciting opportunity that exists when state and local partners to work together to combat COVID-19,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS. “I am thrilled this coalition could quickly come together to safely administer this potentially life-saving treatment to Michigan veterans.”