CSCSU Great Lakes Holds Frocking Ceremony

By ETC(SS/SW/AW/IW) Lee Steen



GREAT LAKES (December 17, 2020)— Center for Surface Combat Systems Unit (CSCSU) Great Lakes held a frocking ceremony for Sailors who advanced to 1st class petty officer December 17.



The frocking ceremony, where Sailors receive the right to wear the uniform and assume the responsibilities of their next rank, is a Navy tradition that precedes actual advancement.



“I want to congratulate these 14 outstanding Sailors on their accomplishment and well deserved advancement,” said CSCSU Great Lakes Commanding Officer Cmdr. Shaun Fischer. “They are a testament of hard work and dedication, the rewards of adherence to our core values has led to their selection for promotion.”



Advancing to 1st class petty officers were:



Electricians Mate 1st Class Samanthagrace Baylosis

Gas Turbine System Technician Electrical 1st Class Jeremy Bradford

Fire Controlman Aegis 1st Class Patrick Cronick

Operations Specialist 1st Class Eric Estes

Fire Controlman Aegis 1st Class Jonathan Everette

Fire Controlman Aegis 1st Class Alexander Gutierrez

Electronics Technician 1st Class Heather Krier

Gunner's Mate 1st Class Lela Kropp

Fire Controlman Aegis 1st Class Tiara Moore

Gunner's Mate 1st Class Jimmie Owens

Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Kadesiah Pugh

Fire Controlman Aegis 1st Class Christopher Talens

Fire Controlman 1st Class Alejandro Valadez

Electronics Technician 1st Class Morgan Weygant

