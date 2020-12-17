Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSCSU Great Lakes Holds Frocking Ceremony

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Training Support Center Great Lakes

    By ETC(SS/SW/AW/IW) Lee Steen

    GREAT LAKES (December 17, 2020)— Center for Surface Combat Systems Unit (CSCSU) Great Lakes held a frocking ceremony for Sailors who advanced to 1st class petty officer December 17.

    The frocking ceremony, where Sailors receive the right to wear the uniform and assume the responsibilities of their next rank, is a Navy tradition that precedes actual advancement.

    “I want to congratulate these 14 outstanding Sailors on their accomplishment and well deserved advancement,” said CSCSU Great Lakes Commanding Officer Cmdr. Shaun Fischer. “They are a testament of hard work and dedication, the rewards of adherence to our core values has led to their selection for promotion.”

    Advancing to 1st class petty officers were:

    Electricians Mate 1st Class Samanthagrace Baylosis
    Gas Turbine System Technician Electrical 1st Class Jeremy Bradford
    Fire Controlman Aegis 1st Class Patrick Cronick
    Operations Specialist 1st Class Eric Estes
    Fire Controlman Aegis 1st Class Jonathan Everette
    Fire Controlman Aegis 1st Class Alexander Gutierrez
    Electronics Technician 1st Class Heather Krier
    Gunner's Mate 1st Class Lela Kropp
    Fire Controlman Aegis 1st Class Tiara Moore
    Gunner's Mate 1st Class Jimmie Owens
    Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Kadesiah Pugh
    Fire Controlman Aegis 1st Class Christopher Talens
    Fire Controlman 1st Class Alejandro Valadez
    Electronics Technician 1st Class Morgan Weygant

