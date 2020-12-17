CSCSU Great Lakes Holds Frocking Ceremony

By ETC(SS/SW/AW/IW) Lee Steen
GREAT LAKES (December 17, 2020)— Center for Surface Combat Systems Unit (CSCSU) Great Lakes held a frocking ceremony for Sailors who advanced to 1st class petty officer December 17.
The frocking ceremony, where Sailors receive the right to wear the uniform and assume the responsibilities of their next rank, is a Navy tradition that precedes actual advancement.
“I want to congratulate these 14 outstanding Sailors on their accomplishment and well deserved advancement,” said CSCSU Great Lakes Commanding Officer Cmdr. Shaun Fischer. “They are a testament of hard work and dedication, the rewards of adherence to our core values has led to their selection for promotion.”
Advancing to 1st class petty officers were:
Electricians Mate 1st Class Samanthagrace Baylosis
Gas Turbine System Technician Electrical 1st Class Jeremy Bradford
Fire Controlman Aegis 1st Class Patrick Cronick
Operations Specialist 1st Class Eric Estes
Fire Controlman Aegis 1st Class Jonathan Everette
Fire Controlman Aegis 1st Class Alexander Gutierrez
Electronics Technician 1st Class Heather Krier
Gunner's Mate 1st Class Lela Kropp
Fire Controlman Aegis 1st Class Tiara Moore
Gunner's Mate 1st Class Jimmie Owens
Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Kadesiah Pugh
Fire Controlman Aegis 1st Class Christopher Talens
Fire Controlman 1st Class Alejandro Valadez
Electronics Technician 1st Class Morgan Weygant
