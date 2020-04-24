Fairchild Airman keeps family spirits high during pandemic

Sometimes it’s kids who have the best ideas, even if they seem odd at first.



If you knocked on the Edwards’ family door these past couple of weeks, zombies, a wedding party or soldiers may have greeted you.



“My daughter Kaylynn suggested themed dress-up days for the whole family and then posting it to Facebook to share with others while we’re physically distancing,” said Tech. Sgt. Travis Edwards, 92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs media operations NCO in charge. “I looked at her sideways and said, ‘you’re sure you want to do this?’”



“I thought, let’s give it a shot,” Edwards added.



Children and families are greatly affected by the stay-at-home orders as they disrupt activities and routines that many rely on to get through each day, so it can take some creativity to stay resilient. For the Edwards’ household, dedicated family time and activities help boost their spirits.



“It was something the whole family could participate in and have fun with, and we’ve been doing it for over a week now,” Edwards said. “This is how we are coming together as a family and trying to do good for our community.”



Every day the family dresses up or creates family activities to stay connected and help build their new normal.



“Coronavirus has affected us in a way that we never really thought was possible; and I’m saying us as Airmen, as people, as citizens of the United States and the world,” Edwards said. “Coronavirus has affected my family just about as much as everyone else’s family, to the point where we started to foster creative ideas to keep ourselves entertained.”



Every member of their family is different, and having some alone time can also be healthy in a crowded household.



“Working out helps a lot,” said Deborah Edwards, Travis Edwards’ wife. “Finding time for myself is number one with staying sane. I am also staying connected on social media and balancing lots of family time.”



Staying involved in the community is integral to coping with physical distancing requirements so Edwards and his family have taken strides to stay connected to the Cheney community by donating vitamins to local firefighters.



“As an Air Force member and someone who lives here, it’s important to be involved in the community,” Edwards said. “Communities open their doors, hearts and homes to Airmen and their families who come and go every two to five years. If we develop a good relationship with our town or city to receive good feedback and stewardship, the next military family that comes through here will have that healthy relationship established and continue it.”





While the world reels from the Coronavirus, every action taken to reduce the spread and protect yourself and your community is important. Washing your hands and practicing physical distancing are very important, but so are staying connected and staying resilient.

Date Taken: 04.24.2020 Location: SPOKANE, WA, US