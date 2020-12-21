A First TEAm Gathering

Maj. Huw Miller arrived to the First Team in September 2020, as a British Army Officer, filling one of two foreign exchange positions and is currently the Division’s Chief of Operations.



In celebration of the holiday season, Miller hosted a British Tea Party themed Christmas party for members of the 1st Cav. Div. staff.



“We had a British themed Christmas Party, which was an opportunity for me to exhibit, and the rest of the Team to sample, a small bit of British culture. The purpose of the party was to allow everyone to take a break from their desks and have fun before the Christmas break.”



“Ugly Christmas sweaters” and other Holiday Attire were highly encouraged.



Refreshments served included The British items such as Tea, mince pies, sausage rolls, shortbread biscuits, a pork pie, a Victoria Sponge Cake and British Chocolate.



“The value of coming together with colleagues, having a cup of tea and a chat is very much recognized in the British Army; meeting together for Tea and Toast is part of our work routine and is done at 1000 hours daily,” said Miller. “It provides an opportunity for people to mingle who might not get to otherwise, it allows people to communicate face to face, but ultimately it fosters relationships which makes the team stronger.”



The Christmas Party was overseen by Her Majesty The Queen.

