Don't Let COVID-19 Keep You from Your Medical and Dental Appointments

Don’t Delay.



That’s the message Puget Sound Military Health Systems (PSMHS) commands – Madigan Army Medical Center, Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor, Naval Hospital Bremerton - emphasize to all eligible beneficiaries.



There’s no need to pause, cancel, or postpone appointments, especially for routine preventive care and screenings.



Wellness and preventive visits have resumed, including prioritized care for high risk patients and previous preventive care that was deferred, particularly for maintaining operational and mission readiness. All military medical treatment facilities (MTFs) will also continue the use of telehealth and virtual health for care delivery as appropriate.



The ongoing pandemic outbreak still has every MTF taking proactive measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19, with limited points of entry to ensure all staff, patients, and visitors are screened for COVID-19 symptoms. All necessary precautions are being implemented to protect the health and safety of patients and staff.



What You Need to Know:



PSMHS commands are part of the premier network of military medical care. All staff are taking every precaution to reduce the spread of COVID-19 with the appropriate use of personal protective equipment, which includes requiring everyone who enters the facility to wear cloth face coverings. Our MTFs are also ensuring social distancing wherever possible, and reducing the spread of the virus with rigorous cleaning and disinfecting protocols based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These measures allow us to better protect the health and well-being of patients and staff.



Acute Services: Acute services across all service lines continue to be available.



Routine Services: Each clinic has resumed routine services, with strict health protection measures in place. Services and procedures in all clinics are being scheduled based on a risk assessment by subject matter experts. Operational and mission readiness related visits are being prioritized.



Behavioral Health Mental Health staff will continue to provide outpatient and acute services, observing social distancing and COVID-19 screening procedures to ensure the safety of patient and staff. Virtual appointments are also being offered. Added note: Naval Hospital Bremerton Mental Health Clinic is for active duty personal and activated Reservists. Eligible beneficiaries may request behavioral health assistance through their provider in the network.



Surgical Services: Surgical services including non-urgent surgeries have resumed and we are working steadily to maintain and improve capacity.



Clinical Support Services:



Madigan Army Medical Center:

Primary Care: Monday through Friday: 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Specialty Care: M-F: 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Main Outpatient Pharmacy Drive-Thru: M-F: 6:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m./ Saturday: 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Radiology Scheduling: M-F 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Laboratory: M-F 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Emergency Department: 24/7

Behavioral Health: M-F 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

COVID Testing Tent: 7 days a week 6:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.



NHB/NMRTC Bremerton

Physical and Occupational Therapy: routine appointments: M-F: 6:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Radiology: routine and walk-ins: M-F: 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (duty crew available nightly)

Laboratory: M-F: 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (duty crew available nightly)

Main Pharmacy: M-F: 7:30 a.m.- 7:30 p.m. (duty crew available nightly)

Jackson Park Refill Annex: M-F: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

NMRTU Bangor Pharmacy: M-F 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Active Duty Only)

NMRTU Everett Pharmacy: M-F 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.



Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor:

Primary Care: M-F: 7:30 am – 4:00 pm, Sat: Virtual Only 10:00a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Specialty Care: M-F: 7:30 am – 4:00 pm

Pharmacy: M-F: 7:30 am - 4:00 pm

Radiology Scheduling: M-F 7:30 am – 4:00 pm

Laboratory: M-F 7:30 am – 4:00 pm

Behavioral Health: M-F 7:30 am – 4:00 pm

Respiratory Illness Clinic (Flu/COVID): Call Puget Sound Military Appointing Center at 1-800-404-4506 or Nurse Advice Line at 1-800-874-2273 to schedule an appointment.



Dental Services: Readiness exams and Dental Readiness Class 3 procedures are being conducted with the strictest adherence to CDC guidelines. There are also limited Dental Hygiene (services) currently available.

Dental Readiness Class explained:

Class 1 is Dental Ready, indicates good dental health w/ no treatment required/recommended.

Class 2 is also Dental Ready, minor dental care recommended (cleaning, small fillings).

Class 3 is Not Dental Ready, with dental requirements, if not treated, could result in a dental emergency in the next year.

Class 4 is Not Dental Ready, with a patient’s dental condition unknown, usually due to no annual dental exam.



Patient Shuttle: The NHB/NMRTC Bremerton/Madigan Army Medical Center Patient Shuttle can currently accept a maximum of eight riders per trip. Facial coverings are required for all riders. All TRICARE beneficiaries are welcome. No reservations are necessary.

The shuttle departs NHB at 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., and picks up and drops off by the Urgent Care Center on the main hospital’s second floor, under the Skybridge.

The shuttle departs Madigan at 8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., and picks up/drops off by Main Medical Mall, North Entrance.



Modified Visitor Policy: One visitor (usually spouse) on your Labor and Delivery unit. No visitors are currently allowed except for one parent/guardian for children or a caregiver for an adult patient with needs.



Nurse Advice Line: If medical advice for a non-emergent issue is required, please contact the Nurse Advice Line, for information on self-care at home or advice on when to see a health care provider. The Nurse Advice Line is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-TRICARE (1-800-874-2273) and select option 1.



Puget Sound Military Health System remains committed to providing safe, high quality care to patients as we continue to help stop the spread of COVID-19.



Puget Sound Military Appointing Center – Please call 1-800-404-4506 to make an appointment.