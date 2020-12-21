Out with the old, in with the new; SJAFB builds new ATC tower

Construction workers with the Army Corps of engineers construct the control cab for the new air traffic control tower and base operations complex, Dec. 17, 2020 at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina.



The new complex will meet the Department of Defense standards and control and estimated 110,000 flights annually.



“The airfield is central to executing the 4th Fighter Wing mission, literally.” said Captain Gina Dickinson, Airfield Operations Flight Commander. “Giving out ATC and Airfield Management an updated facility with the latest equipment means better support for our fighters and tankers, better training, and the faster, safer, more efficient operation of the airfield weapons system.”



Currently, air traffic control specialists work at a separate location from base operations. The new facility will provide a close-knit environment for 4th Operation Support leadership and ATC controllers.



‘The Control cab weighs over 50 tons and arrived here in four different pieces from Florida to be assembled here.” said Terry Brooks Project Engineer, Army Corps of Engineers. “From contract award to yesterday’s lift was 491 days.”



The new tower, which is replacing the old tower built in 1976, stands at 131 feet from the ground to the top.



Brooks says the current tower at Seymour Johnson is the oldest tower in the Air Combat Command.

