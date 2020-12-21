Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Giving back: McConnell’s first virtual Angel Tree

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Nilsa Garcia | Staff Sgt. Bradlee Brown, 22nd Force Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in...... read more read more

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2020

    Story by Airman 1st Class Nilsa Garcia 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan—After a year of unexpected hardships and the holidays fast approaching, Staff Sgt. Bradlee Brown, 22nd Force Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of community commons, found a way to bring holiday cheer to families of Sedgwick County through McConnell's very first virtual Angel Tree.

    The Angel Tree program allows military members the opportunity to donate gifts to families in need during the holiday season and alleviate some of the financial burdens that have been amplified by the ongoing pandemic. Under Brown’s lead, Team McConnell was able to safely assist families in need and sponsor 40 children virtually to receive gifts.

    "So many people are out of work right now due to COVID," said Brown. "They're struggling to keep the lights on."

    This is an experience that, as a child, Brown was all too familiar with. A Kansas native, Brown grew up in poverty and personally received gifts through the Angel Tree program.

    "It was the best gift I ever got," said Brown. "It definitely makes you appreciate the small things."
    Now, as an adult and father himself, it means the world to give back to the community that supported him and his family as a child.

    "I'm a Wichitan," said Brown. "I have a personal connection to the whole community out there."

    In these challenging times, Brown is thankful to have stability through the military, and he encourages Airmen to find ways to give back while still limiting contact and risk of exposure.

