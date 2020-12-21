NATO Role 3 Multinational Medical Unit (MMU) Legacy Walls

Courtesy Photo | Photograph & caption by LCDR Kate Fitzgerald, USN, Whiskey Rotation PAO, Trauma...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Photograph & caption by LCDR Kate Fitzgerald, USN, Whiskey Rotation PAO, Trauma Nurse On a classically hot and dusty day in April 2010 during the height of the surge against the Taliban in Southern Afghanistan, a shiny new brick building was christened the Kandahar Airfield (KAF) NATO Role 3 Multinational Medical Unit (MMU). From 2010 onward, twenty-one Navy rotations, more casually known as “Rotos,” have stood the watch, turning over every six months in April and October. In typical military fashion, each rotation was named after a letter in the phonetic alphabet, with the final rotation being “Whiskey.” A tradition began in 2015, wherein each rotation would paint one of the blast walls outside of the hospital. The blast walls, now referred to as “Legacy Walls,” created a small courtyard outside the Emergency Department, where the behemoth 14,000-pound reinforced concrete walls stood sentry as trauma patients arrived to the MMU. Standing twelve feet tall with plenty of smooth concrete for a blank canvas, they were primed for painting. With the unit logo as the centerpiece, the name of each rotation member was added, oftentimes alongside the slogan or motto that represents the ethos of their mission. Interlocking, side-by-side, signifying the seamless transition from rotation to rotation, these legacy walls were a sight to see. When Navy Medicine turned over the hospital to an Army team in 2020, the walls were white-washed clean. see less | View Image Page

On a classically hot and dusty day in April 2010 during the height of the surge against the Taliban in Southern Afghanistan, a shiny new brick building was christened the Kandahar Airfield (KAF) NATO Role 3 Multinational Medical Unit (MMU). Soon thereafter, the hospital was staffed and running at full speed, receiving many of the trauma casualties from the surrounding provinces. The heart and soul of the facility were the Officer and Enlisted healthcare professionals providing care to casualties day and night in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. For ten years, the duty and privilege has rested with the U.S. Navy, though this fall it was proudly handed over to the U.S. Army.



From 2010 onward, twenty-one Navy rotations, more casually known as “Rotos,” have stood the watch, turning over every six months in April and October. In typical military fashion, each rotation was named after a letter in the phonetic alphabet, with the final rotation being “Whiskey.”



The U.S. military has a long history of creating unit seals or logos both to identify themselves and also to impart a sense of pride and camaraderie. As such, each Navy rotation’s most artistically-inclined Sailor was tasked with creating the unit logo, which was then utilized as a patch, sticker, or t-shirt design, worn on uniforms and stuck on water bottles far and wide.



A tradition began in 2015, wherein each rotation would paint one of the blast walls outside of the hospital. The blast walls, now referred to as “Legacy Walls,” created a small courtyard outside the Emergency Department, where the behemoth 14,000-pound reinforced concrete walls stand sentry as trauma patients arrive to the MMU. A common sight throughout Iraq and Afghanistan, “T-walls,” as their colloquially known due to their shape, are placed around structures to protect personnel and equipment from rocket attacks and blast fragmentation.



Standing twelve feet tall with plenty of smooth concrete for a blank canvas, they were primed for painting. With the unit logo as the centerpiece, the name of each rotation member was added, oftentimes alongside the slogan or motto that represents the ethos of their mission. Interlocking, side-by-side, signifying the seamless transition from rotation to rotation, these legacy walls were a sight to see.



People always say the Navy is a small, however, Navy Medicine is even smaller. As each rotation came through the Role 3, someone undoubtedly saw a familiar name of a shipmate who had come before. An unspoken bond, or common memory, was indelibly etched on the soul of each Sailor from those in deployments past.



One of those memories came from LCDR Andrew Rutledge, who was the Director for Administration for Tango Rotation. “In October 2018, our team was called on to not only save lives, but in some ways the stability of a nation. The Navy Role 3 in Kandahar played a pivotal role in saving the lives of key Afghan and U.S. leaders injured during a high level meeting by Taliban posing as guards. The team’s quick and professional response prevented further loss of life. I recall the Commanding Generals of KAF speaking to the unit about the impact their efforts had that day. They rated that event as one of the top five most critical in the Afghan Campaign because of its impact on the politics of both countries. The NATO Role 3 truly has many stories to tell and I know we all have our personal stories, some pretty tough. When I see that wall, I recall that event, Navy Medicine's can-do miracles, and the pride of answering the call and doing my part.”



As one of the more recognizable symbols of each rotation’s time in country, these walls hold a nostalgic place in the memories of those who served. Each mural represents the hard work, camaraderie and pride of service for each Navy rotation that faithfully completed their tour of duty here. As our time in Afghanistan wound down, and these walls were painted over, the essence of the contribution of so many “Sand Sailors” remained clear. Whether it is securing sea lanes of communication in Southeast Asia, humanitarian missions in South America, or a small group of Sailors in a land-locked outpost in Central Asia, Navy Medicine is ever ready to answer the nation’s call.