COVID-19 underscores need for flexibility, adaptability of medical deployment packages

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from the 551st Medical Company (Logistics) and the 627th Hospital Center...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from the 551st Medical Company (Logistics) and the 627th Hospital Center unload tri-walls of medical supplies as they arrive at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, in support of COVID-19 relief efforts this past spring. see less | View Image Page

FORT DETRICK, Md. -- In order to bolster the current fight against the global pandemic, U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command has spent the last several months tailoring packages of essential COVID-19 supplies.



This initiative has been executed utilizing multiple procurement options in collaboration with both the Defense Logistics Agency-Troop Support and the U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity.



In a Dec. 11 meeting with Army Materiel Command leaders, AMLC Commander Brig. Gen. Michael Lalor said the teams have worked together to ensure unit deployment packages, or UDPs, are filled and configured to go -- should the Army need to deploy additional military medical resources to support the whole-of-government response to COVID-19.



“DLA has been a key partner in helping ensure we have critically needed stocks filled,” Lalor said. “We’ve also used existing resources to build out our packages in a way that matches up with the current hospital center/field hospital configuration, which maximizes our operational flexibility and readiness.”



UDPs typically consist of potency and dated items, including medications and other expendable items such as syringes and suction tubes.



These packages, when combined with a unit’s on hand medical equipment or Army pre-positioned stocks, deliver first-class medical capabilities around the globe in support of the full spectrum military operations ranging from humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to combat operations.



AMLC and its direct reporting units have continued to support the military’s front-line workers in defense against COVID-19, both in the continental U.S. and abroad.



The U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency’s Distribution Operations Center plays a critical role annually overseeing the distribution of influenza vaccinations across the Department of Defense.



Now, the team is serving as the military’s lead for compiling COVID-19 vaccine orders in coordination with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



USAMMA’s medical maintenance teams also continue to repair and calibrate critical medical devices, such as ventilators and oxygen generators.



Additionally, AMLC’s medical materiel centers in Europe and Korea, which serve as the theater lead agent for medical materiel in their respective regions, continue to support the demand for personal-protective equipment, COVID-19 testing supplies and more.



“This is a great collaboration with DLA-Troop Support,” said Gen. Ed Daly, commanding general of AMC. “Thank you to you and your teams.”