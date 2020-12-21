NAVFAC Southwest ROICC at Travis AFB Completes Corrosion Control Hangar

FAIRFIELD, Calif. – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest Resident Officer in Charge (ROICC) Travis completed, this fall, the construction testing and inspection of a newly installed $6.7 million fire detection and protection system in the Corrosion Control Hangar at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, Calif.



Travis Air Force Base Corrosion Control Hangar serves as an aircraft cleaning and maintenance facility for U.S. Air Force C-5, KC-10, C-17, and KC-46 aircraft valued at more than $7 trillion.



“The ROICC office lead the way with the coordination efforts of the many different interested parties for this important Air Force project,” said Jeffrey Griffin, ROICC Travis engineering technician.



The task order award required the altering of the hangar for corrosion control operations of the KC-46A Pegasus, a military aerial refueling and strategic military transport aircraft. The project required the demolition and replacement of existing failed structural concrete, replacement of the existing epoxy floor coating, replacement of the hangar lighting systems and replacement of the fire detection and protection system, site improvements and work necessary to produce a complete and usable facility.



“There were several obstacles and hurdles we had to overcome throughout this project, from unforeseen asbestos abatement in the ceiling of the mechanical room and the unforeseen obstacles in the underground piping (four or five additional utility lines in the way), as well as having to adapt to COVID, and not to mention that we had fires in August, which evacuated the base and halted the pre-final testing, forcing weeks of coordination and preparation to be reschedule to a later date,” said Lt. j.g. Ivan Rodriguez, ROICC Travis construction manager. “However, our efforts at the end were successful and we provided a fully operational product to the Air Force.”



Once the work was completed, ROICC Travis had to test, observe, and inspect the hangar’s newly installed fire detection and protection system before acceptance by Travis Air Force Base. NAVFAC Southwest Fire Protection Engineer Michael Gervase observed and tested the functionality of the high-expansion foam extinguishing system, hangar sprinkler system, Mass Notification system, Fire Alarm Control Panel, Det-Tronics Releasing System Control Unit, fire pump and controller, and Monaco Transceiver. All systems passed and the up-graded hangar was accepted by the air force base.



“It’s impressive to design such an extensive extinguishing system, install it, and have it perform adequately at initial testing and repetitive testing,” said Gervase. “There are a lot of moving parts.”



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest, located in San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity. NAVFAC Southwest personnel support our clients with services in planning, design, construction, real estate, environmental and public works support for U. S. Navy shore facilities, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, and other federal agencies in California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, and Colorado.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2020 Date Posted: 12.21.2020 04:49 Story ID: 385436 Location: FAIRFIELD, CA, US PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Southwest ROICC at Travis AFB Completes Corrosion Control Hangar, by lee saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.