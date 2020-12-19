Hundreds attend Dec. 19 Wreaths Across America event at Fort Knox cemetery

Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Those who had family members buried at the cemetery were then allowed to honor their...... read more read more Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Those who had family members buried at the cemetery were then allowed to honor their loved ones first before the rest of the wreaths were placed. Everybody else fanned out across the cemetery. see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Over 350 people from Fort Knox and the surrounding communities placed wreaths at the gravestones of warriors in the post cemetery Dec. 19 as part of Wreaths Across America.



Post officials at first thought they may not have enough wreaths to ensure each visitor could place a wreath at a gravesite because of the large turnout.



“I’m really impressed by the turnout we’ve got, so thanks to each and every one of you for coming out to support this,” said Maj. Gen. John Evans Jr., commanding general of U.S. Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox.



Evans told the crowd that more than 2,000 cemeteries across the United States are participating in the wreath-laying effort with over 2.2 million wreaths laid in 2019.



“That’s pretty impressive because it speaks to the power of the individual to generate a movement of change, of respect, and of dignity, and of remembrance for what our valued veterans have done for so many years,” said Evans. “It does my heart a lot of good … to see so many young people out here.”



Before laying the wreaths at the post cemetery, those in attendance witnessed several service members from each branch of the military conducted a somber wreath honoring ceremony that concluded with the playing of taps.



Those who had family members buried at the cemetery were then allowed to honor their loved ones first before the rest of the wreaths were placed. Everybody else fanned out across the cemetery.



Several people grabbed what wreaths remained from decorating the graves at the post cemetery and walked across the road to Saint Patrick’s cemetery to decorate veterans’ graves there.



Editor’s Note: For more photos, visit our official Flickr site at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortknoxky/albums/72157717424407142.