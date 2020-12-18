IWTC San Diego Trains Fleet Sailors in Automated Digital Network Systems

Courtesy Photo | 201217-N-N0484-0007 SAN DIEGO (December 17, 2020) Sailors attending the Automated...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 201217-N-N0484-0007 SAN DIEGO (December 17, 2020) Sailors attending the Automated Digital Network System course at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego work on a facilitated task during the course. IWTC San Diego, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician 1st Class Christopher Yoshida /Released) see less | View Image Page

By Lt. Joseph Chua, Information Warfare Training Command San Diego



SAN DIEGO – Nine fleet Sailors graduated from the Automated Digital Network System (ADNS) course offered at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego, Dec. 18.



The ADNS course provides enlisted personnel training on basic operation, administration, and repair of the ADNS communications suite as well as configuration and troubleshooting of interfaces to other equipment and systems at the journeyman level, allowing the protected exchange of command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, or C4ISR, network data and other systems onboard ships.



The three-week course is particularly beneficial to junior enlisted information systems technicians and those from other communities with limited information technology experience.



“This course helps the students explore the importance of ADNS and its impact on shipboard communications,” offered Electronics Technician 1st Class Christopher Yoshida, an ADNS instructor at IWTC San Diego. “It also gives them the ability to assist in troubleshooting the other shipboard networks by providing Cisco routers and switches and Red Hat Enterprise Linux server knowledge.”



When asked about recommendations for the course, the students praised the equipment and hands-on learning.



“It is one thing to learn about it, but is significantly more beneficial to be able to work in the system itself,” said Information Systems Technician 1st Class Jordan Franklin, a student in the course upon his graduation from the class.



Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Cameron Landis, another graduate added, “I valued the opportunity to dig into the labs and get familiar with the equipment and software.”



As one of its most in-demand courses, IWTC San Diego facilitates 15 ADNS courses per year, graduating more than 100 students annually. Additionally, IWTC Virginia Beach also offers the ADNS course for East Coast Sailors.



IWTC San Diego, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 22,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



