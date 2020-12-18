W.Va. Guard plays critical role in COVID-19 vaccine delivery

This week, the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) shifted its focus to COVID-19 vaccine receipt and delivery across the Mountain State as the Federal Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine for Emergency Use Authorization.

As a part of the state’s plan, more than 100 Guard members provided support at the five hub sites with ultra-low cold storage to receive, break down, repacked and deliver all 16,575 vaccine doses to participating facilities, which included hospitals, long term care and assisted living facilities, pharmacies and local health departments.

Utilizing 16 different pharmacies in Week 1, through the assistance of the WVNG and multiple state agencies, the State of West Virginia has successfully vaccinated approximately 5,450 individuals in 42 facilities.

Focusing on Governor Jim Justice’s priority of offering vaccines to residents and staff at all long-term care and assisted living facilities, these facilities have successfully administered 2,795 doses of the Pfizer vaccine staff members and 2,650 doses to residents. By Saturday morning, more than 8,000 doses will have been administered to more than 50 facilities.

While some Guard members managed receipt and delivery for the life-saving Pfizer vaccine, more than 429 other Soldiers and Airmen provided support in myriad other missions. At day 280 of our response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have completed 3,498 missions ranging from COVID-19 testing, PPE production and distribution, to building sanitization and epidemiology support for local health departments.

“I could not be more proud of the work that our Guard folks have accomplished this week in this vitally important mission to protect and save lives in West Virginia,” said Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, The Adjutant General of the WVNG. “They and their families should also be proud of all the hard work they have put in, because it will be the turning point for our state and their sacrifices do not go unnoticed, especially during this holiday season.”



Hoyer continued, “In West Virginia, we are leading the nation in our approach to taking care of our most vulnerable population and we wouldn’t be where we are without the keen leadership and forethought of Governor Justice and our pandemic leadership. This aggressive vaccination schedule will absolutely save lives and will be a shining example of how West Virginians innovate and take care of one another.”



This coming week, members of the Guard will be preparing to receive additional vaccine allocations from Pfizer as well as Moderna, once EUA is authorized by the FDA.

