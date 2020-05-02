RHC-P, Madigan Celebrate 119 Years of Army Nurse Corps

JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. -- Brig. Gen. Jack M. Davis, commanding general of Regional Health Command-Pacific and chief of the Army Nurse Corps, led a celebration of the corps' 119th birthday at Madigan Army Medical Center here Feb. 3.



More than 80 medical providers, Soldiers and Civilians were on hand for the celebration, which included a traditional cake-cutting ceremony, singing of the Army and Nurse Corps songs.



Also during the event, Lt. Col. Allan Boudreaux, MAMC emergency department chief of nursing services was presented with the Order of Military Medical Merit.



The nomination-only award is given to those who have clearly demonstrated the highest standards of integrity and moral character, displayed an outstanding degree of professional competence, served in the Army Medical Department for a minimum of 12 years with selflessness, and have made a sustained contribution to the betterment of Army Medicine.

