RHC-P Recognizes Soldiers, Civilians at Hail and Farewell

JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. -- Some said hello, some said goodbye, as Regional Health Command-Pacific held a hail and farewell ceremony here Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Nineteen Soldiers and Civilians were recognized during the event, a military tradition that celebrates those arriving at or departing a command.
The ceremony also recognized a number of Soldiers and Civilians upon their retirements, and six civilian Length of Service awards were presented.
Terence Finnerty of RHC-P's clinical operations section was presented with an award recognizing him as the command's Category III employee of the year.
Dr. Glenn McDermott, also of the clinical operations section, received special recognition for nearly 50 years of military and civilian service.
"This all started in 1971, when I became a cadet at West Point," McDermott said. Originally commissioned in the infantry in 1975, McDermott became a Green Beret and later attended medical school.
RHC-P oversees Army medical treatment facilities and units in the Pacific Northwest, Alaska, Hawaii, Japan and South Korea.
A list of awardees and those recognized follows.
HAIL:
Sarah Bannan, Command Group
Lt. Col. Robert Gray, Warrior Transition Office
Staff Sgt. Kristopher MacDonald, Command Group
Gerald Headley, G-6
FAREWELL:
Dr. Glenn McDermott, Clinical Operations
Staff Sgt. Davin Langston, Command Group
Dr. (Col.) Irene Rosen, Clinical Operations
Master Sgt. Sharon Liehr, Clinical Operations
Lt. Col. Gail Raymond, Clinical Operations
AWARDS:
Dr. Glenn McDermott, Clinical Operations, Meritorious Civilian Service Medal, Certificate of Appreciation, Certificate of Retirement
Terence Finnerty, Clinical Operations, Civilian Service Commendation Medal
Lt. Col Gail Raymond, Clinical Operations, Meritorious Service Medal
Master Sgt. Sharon Liehr, Clinical Operations, Meritorious Service Medal
Staff Sgt. Davin Langston, Command Group, Meritorious Service Medal
Dr. Gary Southwell, Clinical Operations, Commanding General's Coin
CIVILIAN LENGTH OF SERVICE AWARDS:
Johnny Garnett, G-3, 40 years
Ruth Compton, Command Group, 35 years
Donna Gray, Command Group, 30 years
Ernest Williams, Warrior Transition Office, 30 years
Derek Shoup, Command Judge Advocate Office, 25 years
Joseph Wall, Clinical Operations, 25 years
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 17:00
|Story ID:
|385390
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
This work, RHC-P Recognizes Soldiers, Civilians at Hail and Farewell, by Christopher Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT