    RHC-P Recognizes Soldiers, Civilians at Hail and Farewell

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2020

    Story by Christopher Larsen 

    Regional Health Command - Pacific

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. -- Some said hello, some said goodbye, as Regional Health Command-Pacific held a hail and farewell ceremony here Tuesday, Feb. 25.

    Nineteen Soldiers and Civilians were recognized during the event, a military tradition that celebrates those arriving at or departing a command.

    The ceremony also recognized a number of Soldiers and Civilians upon their retirements, and six civilian Length of Service awards were presented.

    Terence Finnerty of RHC-P's clinical operations section was presented with an award recognizing him as the command's Category III employee of the year.

    Dr. Glenn McDermott, also of the clinical operations section, received special recognition for nearly 50 years of military and civilian service.

    "This all started in 1971, when I became a cadet at West Point," McDermott said. Originally commissioned in the infantry in 1975, McDermott became a Green Beret and later attended medical school.

    RHC-P oversees Army medical treatment facilities and units in the Pacific Northwest, Alaska, Hawaii, Japan and South Korea.

    A list of awardees and those recognized follows.

    HAIL:

    Sarah Bannan, Command Group

    Lt. Col. Robert Gray, Warrior Transition Office

    Staff Sgt. Kristopher MacDonald, Command Group

    Gerald Headley, G-6

    FAREWELL:

    Dr. Glenn McDermott, Clinical Operations

    Staff Sgt. Davin Langston, Command Group

    Dr. (Col.) Irene Rosen, Clinical Operations

    Master Sgt. Sharon Liehr, Clinical Operations

    Lt. Col. Gail Raymond, Clinical Operations

    AWARDS:

    Dr. Glenn McDermott, Clinical Operations, Meritorious Civilian Service Medal, Certificate of Appreciation, Certificate of Retirement

    Terence Finnerty, Clinical Operations, Civilian Service Commendation Medal

    Lt. Col Gail Raymond, Clinical Operations, Meritorious Service Medal

    Master Sgt. Sharon Liehr, Clinical Operations, Meritorious Service Medal

    Staff Sgt. Davin Langston, Command Group, Meritorious Service Medal

    Dr. Gary Southwell, Clinical Operations, Commanding General's Coin

    CIVILIAN LENGTH OF SERVICE AWARDS:

    Johnny Garnett, G-3, 40 years

    Ruth Compton, Command Group, 35 years

    Donna Gray, Command Group, 30 years

    Ernest Williams, Warrior Transition Office, 30 years

    Derek Shoup, Command Judge Advocate Office, 25 years

    Joseph Wall, Clinical Operations, 25 years

