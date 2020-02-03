RHC-P Recognizes Soldiers, Civilians at Hail and Farewell

JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. -- Some said hello, some said goodbye, as Regional Health Command-Pacific held a hail and farewell ceremony here Tuesday, Feb. 25.



Nineteen Soldiers and Civilians were recognized during the event, a military tradition that celebrates those arriving at or departing a command.



The ceremony also recognized a number of Soldiers and Civilians upon their retirements, and six civilian Length of Service awards were presented.



Terence Finnerty of RHC-P's clinical operations section was presented with an award recognizing him as the command's Category III employee of the year.



Dr. Glenn McDermott, also of the clinical operations section, received special recognition for nearly 50 years of military and civilian service.



"This all started in 1971, when I became a cadet at West Point," McDermott said. Originally commissioned in the infantry in 1975, McDermott became a Green Beret and later attended medical school.



RHC-P oversees Army medical treatment facilities and units in the Pacific Northwest, Alaska, Hawaii, Japan and South Korea.



A list of awardees and those recognized follows.



HAIL:



Sarah Bannan, Command Group



Lt. Col. Robert Gray, Warrior Transition Office



Staff Sgt. Kristopher MacDonald, Command Group



Gerald Headley, G-6



FAREWELL:



Dr. Glenn McDermott, Clinical Operations



Staff Sgt. Davin Langston, Command Group



Dr. (Col.) Irene Rosen, Clinical Operations



Master Sgt. Sharon Liehr, Clinical Operations



Lt. Col. Gail Raymond, Clinical Operations



AWARDS:



Dr. Glenn McDermott, Clinical Operations, Meritorious Civilian Service Medal, Certificate of Appreciation, Certificate of Retirement



Terence Finnerty, Clinical Operations, Civilian Service Commendation Medal



Lt. Col Gail Raymond, Clinical Operations, Meritorious Service Medal



Master Sgt. Sharon Liehr, Clinical Operations, Meritorious Service Medal



Staff Sgt. Davin Langston, Command Group, Meritorious Service Medal



Dr. Gary Southwell, Clinical Operations, Commanding General's Coin



CIVILIAN LENGTH OF SERVICE AWARDS:



Johnny Garnett, G-3, 40 years



Ruth Compton, Command Group, 35 years



Donna Gray, Command Group, 30 years



Ernest Williams, Warrior Transition Office, 30 years



Derek Shoup, Command Judge Advocate Office, 25 years



Joseph Wall, Clinical Operations, 25 years

