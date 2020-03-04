The Army has a variety of resources available to Soldiers and families to help build and maintain resiliency.



These resources are there for Soldiers, civilians, retirees, and their families. Many are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



Because so many Regional Health Command-Pacific staff members are working long hours, working from home, or self-quarantining with their families, we’re sharing their contact information to reach a wider audience.



Resources:



Regional Health Command-Pacific Behavioral Health: Lawrence Edwards, lawrence.a.edwards3.civ@mail.mil; Warren Aoki, warren.k.aoki.civ@mail.mil; Michael Martella, michael.a.martella2.civ@mail.mil.



Regional Health Command-Pacific Chaplain: Chaplain (Col.) David Deppmeier, 808-594-8031, david.j.deppmeier.mil@mail.mil; Staff Sgt. Michael Kuehne, 808-741-3049, michael.k.kuehne.mil@mail.mil.



Regional Health Comma



nd-Pacific Master Resiliency Trainer: Sgt. 1st Class David Baker, 808-800-1450, andrew.d.baker5.mil@mail.mil



Army Resilience Directorate: https://readyandresilient.army.mil/index.html



ArmyFit: https://armyfit.army.mil/



Army Public Health Center Spiritual Fitness: https://phc.amedd.army.mil/topics/healthyliving/bh/Pages/SpiritualHealth.aspx



Comprehensive Soldier and Family Fitness: https://readyandresilient.army.mil/CSF2/index.html



Military Crisis Line (U.S.): (800) 273-8255 or DSN 111; Press 1. Text: 838255



Military Crisis Line (Korea): 0808-555-118 or DSN 118



Military OneSource 24/7 Support: 800-342-9647



Psychological Health Center of Excellence: 866-966-1020; 24/7 outreach

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2020 Date Posted: 12.18.2020 16:48 Story ID: 385387 Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army and Regional Health Command-Pacific Resiliency Resources, by Christopher Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.