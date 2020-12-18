USS Jimmy Carter Conducts Change of Command

Courtesy Photo | SILVERDALE, Wash. (Dec. 18, 2020) - Cmdr. Benjamin P. Grant, from Merced, California,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SILVERDALE, Wash. (Dec. 18, 2020) - Cmdr. Benjamin P. Grant, from Merced, California, relieved Capt. Edward “Keith” Floyd, from Rocky Mount, North Carolina, to assume the duties and responsibilities as the commanding officer of the Seawolf-class attack submarine USS Jimmy Carter (SSN 23), Dec. 18. Jimmy Carter is the last and most advanced of the Seawolf-class attack submarines, and has a 100-foot-long, 2,500-ton hull extension, known as the multi-mission platform, to test new generations of weapons and support Navy SEAL (Sea, Air and Land forces) operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrea Perez) see less | View Image Page

SILVERDALE, Wash. (Dec. 18, 2020) - The Seawolf-class attack submarine USS Jimmy Carter (SSN 23) conducted a change of command, Dec. 18.



Cmdr. Benjamin P. Grant, from Merced, California, relieved Capt. Edward “Keith” Floyd, from Rocky Mount, North Carolina, to assume the duties and responsibilities as Jimmy Carter’s commanding officer.



“This has been not only the most challenging job in my naval career, but the most significant and rewarding, said Floyd. “When I received orders to Jimmy Carter, I didn’t know anything about the ship, other than it was an amazing, one-of-a-kind warship. What I came to learn is… the biggest contribution to Jimmy Carter’s uniqueness is the entire crew, from the most senior to junior Sailor onboard – their overall dedication to the ship, one another and the mission.”



During his time as commanding officer, Floyd led his crew through a multifaceted undersea research and development operation and testing period, and also oversaw a 25-month Chief of Naval Operations dry-docking availability, to modernize and enhance Jimmy Carter’s warfighting capabilities.



Commander, Submarine Group 9 Rear Adm. Doug Perry spoke of Floyd’s strength as a leader and the Jimmy Carter’s unique mission set.



“Much is asked of these Sailors… luckily for our nation, and by the design of our submarine force, they’ve been blessed with the leadership of men like Keith Floyd and Ben Grant, who I know will continue that proud tradition,” said Perry.



Grant most recently served as the executive assistant to Commander, Submarine Forces in Norfolk, Virginia.



I could not be more humbled and honored, and ready to take command of USS Jimmy Carter today,” said Grant. “Capt. Keith Floyd… you have left an indelible mark on the lives of every one of your Sailors and have contributed immeasurably to our nation’s freedom and security. I can only endeavor to lead in a manner that brings honor to your legacy as the sixth commanding officer of warship USS Jimmy Carter.”



Jimmy Carter is the last and most advanced of the Seawolf-class attack submarines. The one-of-a-kind ship has all the capabilities of a Seawolf-class submarine, plus a 100-foot-long, 2,500-ton hull extension, known as the multi-mission platform, to test new generations of weapons and support Navy SEAL (Sea, Air and Land forces) operations.



For more news about Jimmy Carter and other Commander, Submarine Group 9 units, visit www.facebook.com/SubGru9 or www.navy.mil/local/csg9/.