    Gen. Daly tours 69th ADA’s Lightning Ranch

    Army Materiel Command Commanding General visits 69th ADA at Fort Hood

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman | Army Materiel Command Commanding General, General Edward M. Daly, visited 69th Air...... read more read more

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Story by Maj. Montrell Russell 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    FORT HOOD, Texas— Gen. Edward M. Daly, U.S. Army Materiel Command commanding general, tours the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade’s campus, here, Dec.18 as part of the U.S. Army’s facilities modernization plan.
    The 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade’s headquarters, known as the Lightning Ranch, are among the most modern facilities in the U.S. Army and will serve as a baseline for future infrastructure modernization across Fort Hood and the entire force.
    “The Lightning Ranch is the standard for future brigade headquarters, motor pools, and supporting facilities. These modernization efforts will enable the Soldiers that follow in our footsteps for the next 15 years and beyond, “said Gen. Daly.
    Gen. Daly and the Army Material Command staff toured the 69th ADA brigade headquarters, motor pools, and the battalion, and battery operating facilities to better understand how the designs could be tailored for brigade combat teams. Master Sgt. Jared Wakeland, senior maintenance supervisor, for 4th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, guided Gen. Daly, and his staff through his $17 million, 45, 856 square foot motor pool. “Elements of this modernized motor pool, like overhead cranes and in-bay nematic systems allow my team of 65 mechanics to efficiently maintain our battalion’s equipment,” Master Sgt. Wakeland.
    “It is important that the Lightning Ranch serves as the standard for Army facility modernization because we believe that winning matters, and enabling the Soldiers on our team is exactly how we win,” Col. Ethan Hall, commander 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade. For further questions, please contact 69th ADA public affairs.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 16:44
    Story ID: 385384
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 

