DPTMS takes time to train in effective leadership

FORT POLK, La. — A Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security Leader Professional Development class was held Dec. 11. Mark Leslie, DPTMS director, led the class.

The training’s purpose was to provide a deliberate framework, grounded in Army values, for a leader culture in DPTMS that develops civilians into competent leaders, capable of decisive action, and staff work that enables informed decision making.

Leslie said the vision for the class is to have an atmosphere within DPTMS that inspires confidence in subordinates, peers and superiors.

“I want to encourage trust and know that we’ve done the work to ensure that,” he said.

Col. Ryan K. Roseberry, Fort Polk garrison commander, spoke to the participants and urged them not to take leadership skills for granted while striving to hone their abilities.

“It’s sometimes a challenge to accomplish all we have to do in the time given, especially if we are understaffed. Learning to have the proper processes, planning and efficiency in place can help leaders meet their goals,” he said.

The class covered a wide range of topics from the three Cs of the Army profession — competence, character and commitment — to an eight-step training model that included learning skills such as planning; training and certifying leaders; rehearsing; and executing.

David Dancer, DPTMS Plans and Operations chief, said the class conveyed the importance of communicating with leadership and enabled him to better understand what his supervisors want from him.

“Understanding their vision helps us successfully do our jobs,” he said.

Dancer also said he enjoyed the class interaction.

“Participants were given the chance to discuss what they felt could improve their organization,” he said.

Dancer said the class also highlighted the significance of getting things right.

“When we impart information to the community, Soldiers or command, they need to know that, through research and experience, we are conveying the truth,” he said.

Joseph Schlag, airfield operations supervisor, also participated in the training.

Schlag said he believes professional development like this is essential because, without the influence of leaders, the workforce might do great things in the wrong areas — not the things needed to enhance the mission.

“It is important for the workforce to connect and communicate with leadership to understand what they perceive the mission to be. It’s always best for the mission when a supervisor explains what they want to accomplish,” he said.

“This helps the workforce focus on the essential tasks, making the mission successful and strengthening the organization.”

Schlag said the main thing he took away from the training is that you have to know your people to understand what drives them.

“You have to care about their successes and failures so that you can better prepare them to learn and lead. Today’s workforce are tomorrow’s leaders. They must understand what they are doing and why they are doing it. We don’t want one winner — we want everyone to win. That drives a mission to success,” Schlag said.

“I feel like it’s my job to help my people do their job; I work for them so they can complete the mission.”

