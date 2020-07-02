301st gallops in Grand Entry

FORT WORTH, Texas--Reserve Citizen Airmen assigned to the 301st Fighter Wing, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth were selected to ride in the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Grand Entry at the Dickies Arena on Feb 3.



Colonel Randall Cason, 301st Fighter Wing vice commander, Colonel Kevin Zeller, 301 FW Director of Staff, and Senior Airman Brooke Pirrone, assigned to the 301 FW Tactical Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, put their equestrian skills to the test as they participated in the Military Appreciation Day festivities.



Pirrone was selected to ride in the Grand Entry due to her recent selection as the 301st Fighter Wing Airman of the Year (2019).



“It was a humbling experience to be chosen as the airman to ride along with wing leadership in the grand entry,” said Pirrone. “Representing the Air Force is the biggest honor of all.”



Riding in the Grand Entry has been a 301st Fighter Wing tradition since 2012. The FWSSR is the oldest continuously running livestock show and rodeo and has been held annually in Fort Worth, Texas since 1896. This is the first year it has occurred in Fort Worth’s newest event venue: the Dickie’s Arena.



The riders represented the wing and rode with grace in the presence of approximately 13,000 viewers during the Grand Entry that kicked off the rodeo show. Among the procession was Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price and U.S. Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth Commander Navy Capt. Jonathan Townsend.



“I am grateful and humbled by the immense appreciation and support received from our local veteran community, the great city of Fort Worth, Texas and the greater DFW (Dallas-Fort Worth) area,” said Cason. “Their gracious and steadfast support continues to motivate and enable our force… these folks are truly the back-bone of the U.S. military might!”

