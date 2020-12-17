Commander's Forum

All Hands,

In consultation with Weed Community Army Hospital officials, clarification regarding ISOLATION vs QUARANTINE is provided below:



• When an individual tests positive for COVID-19, they are to be ISOLATED for 10 days.

• When an individual is in “direct contact” **meaning <6 feet apart for greater than 15 minutes ** with a person who tests positive for COVID, the direct contact is to QUARANTINE for 14 days. The QUARANTINE period is longer because some individuals on QUARANTINE develop symptoms on day 10 or 12 and then test positive for COVID.

• A patient cannot “test” out of QUARANTINE: if someone was in direct contact with another person who tested positive, the direct contact cannot be tested to determine if they can remain at work versus QUARANTINE – they must be QUARANTINED for 14 days if they meet the criteria for direct contact.



Guidance from MCI-West states:

• The Regional Stay at Home Order does not extend to Marine Corps Installations and tenant commands operating on them because they are activities critical to our national defense.

• The Order is instructive to our actions in safeguarding our force, families, installations and activities.

• Strong command leadership and personal responsibility are each required to stop the spread of the virus.

1. Get tested if you have symptoms

2. Maintain social distance

3. Avoid non-essential travel

4. Avoid large indoor gatherings to include holiday parties and social events.



• We will … continue to balance the needs of force readiness, the health and safety of the force and families, and our obligation to help stop the spread of COVID-19.



From HR, as reminder regarding time off work:

Emergency Paid Sick Leave (EPSL) under FFCRA (not employees own sick leave; in essence free sick leave) Qualifying reasons: An employee qualifies for EPSL when unable to work/telework because he or she:

(a) Is subject to a federal, state, or local quarantine or isolation order related to COVID-19;

(b) Has been advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine due to concerns related to COVID-19

(c) Is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and seeking a medical diagnosis;

(d) Is caring for an individual subject to a federal, state, or local quarantine or isolation order related to COVID-19, or who has been advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine due to concerns related to COVID-19;

(e) Is caring for his or her child whose school or place of care is closed (or childcare provider is unavailable) due to COVID-19 precautions; or

(f) Is experiencing any other substantially similar condition specified by the Dept. of Health and Human Services. As of 14 April 2020, HHS has not identified such condition.



Should the employee’s absence continue beyond the allowed 80 hours of EPSL, the employee should use his/her own sick leave. Sick leave covers a period of sickness, as provided in 5 CFR 630.401(a) (2). Agencies must grant sick leave when an illness, such as COVID-19, prevents an employee from performing work. Supervisors are encouraged to advance sick leave, upon the employee’s request, if the requesting employee does not have a sufficient balance to cover the time off requested.



As a note, if an employee utilizes the EPSL for childcare and subsequently contracted COVID-19, an additional eighty (80) hours is NOT authorized; the 80 hours is a one-time use for either childcare or COVID-19 related issues.



Weather and Safety Leave:

Weather and safety leave is granted, based on a determination that employees cannot safely travel to, or perform work, at their regular worksite, a telework site, or other approved location because of severe weather, natural disaster, or another emergency situation. (5 U.S.C. 6329c). Childcare and caring for another under quarantine or isolation order are NOT qualifying reasons for Weather and Safety leave. Accordingly, employees with childcare responsibilities who are ineligible for telework would have to use their accrued leave if they have exhausted EPSL for quarantine as in this scenario.



When is weather and safety leave authorized? A DoD Component may authorize Weather and Safety Leave to a civilian employee under the following circumstances:



1. The employee is asymptomatic of COVID-19 and subject to movement restrictions (i.e. quarantine or isolation) under the direction of public health authorities.

2. The employee is asymptomatic and directed by a medical professional, public health authority, commander, or supervisor, to not report to the worksite. Note that a commander or supervisor may direct the employee to stay home because of possible exposure or because the employee shows symptoms that might be COVID-19.

3. The employee is asymptomatic and at higher risk to COVID-19 as identified by the CDC and not telework eligible. Please review the OMB memorandum,

4. Other circumstances when an employee is not able to safely travel to or perform work at an approved location.



Weather and Safety Leave is NOT an entitlement and must be approved by a supervisor. Where an employee is telework-ready, weather and safety leave is generally not appropriate. Additionally, weather and safety leave is extremely limited for employees designated as emergency employees under 5 C.F.R. 630.1605(b).



Administrative Leave:

The duration of any such excused absence (administrative leave) is dependent on the specific circumstances but is typically a short period. Placing an employee on excused absence (administrative leave) is fully within an agency’s discretion and does not require the consent or request of the employee. Supervisors should not place an employee on excused absence (administrative leave) without first consulting with their human resources (HR) staff and general counsel to review agency policy, collective bargaining agreements, and applicable law with respect to any applicable collective bargaining provisions. Excused absence (administrative leave) may be used if other options are exhausted and if it is necessary to prevent an employee from being at the worksite and putting other employees at risk before a supervisor can appropriately place an employee on enforced leave or indefinite suspension.



Thank you for staying mission focused … and safe!



V/r, Col Craig C. Clemans, USMC

Commanding Officer, MCLB Barstow

