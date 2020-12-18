‘I am Navy Medicine: Once a Corpsman, Always a Corpsman’

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Corpsman Up…with quick thinking and quicker reaction, retired Chief Hospital...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Corpsman Up…with quick thinking and quicker reaction, retired Chief Hospital Corpsman Steve C. Jackson, Naval Hospital Bremerton Director, Nursing Services and Director, Medical Services secretary, provided immediate assistance to a beneficiary suffering a syncopal [fainting] episode. Jackson’s efforts were recognized with a ‘Speak Up for Patient Safety Award for ‘contributions to a great catch patient safety event,’ supporting a culture of safety, reliability, teamwork and trust at NHB. A co-worker commented that what he did was exactly what any corpsman would be expected to do, because once a corpsman, always a corpsman (Courtesy photo). see less | View Image Page

When immediate reaction to a potential medical emergency was needed, retired Chief Hospital Corpsman Steve C. Jackson knew instantly what to do.



With no hesitation.



Jackson was waiting in Naval Hospital Bremerton’s (NHB) Main Pharmacy after work recently when he noticed another beneficiary suddenly appear very unsteady, visibly weaken and begin to fall. His initial thought was someone was possibly suffering a cardiac or respiratory arrest.



“The older beneficiary started to look a little shaky. As he grabbed the wall for support, I jumped up to render any aid I could. As he started to fall to the floor, my first thought was to protect his head. Once on the floor, I assessed his condition as he told me that he was prone to syncopal [fainting] episodes. Once I realized he was not in cardiac or respiratory distress, I focused on protecting him from further harm until the Code Blue (cardiac or respiratory arrest) team arrived, which they did very quickly,” said Jackson, NHB Director, Nursing Services and Director, Medical Services secretary.



Jackson attests that when he saw the other beneficiary in need of assistance, his corpsman training automatically kicked in to promptly respond to a potential life-threatening emergencies like cardiac arrest.



“To this day, I have always maintained my Basic Life Support (BLS) certification since becoming a corpsman. I find this skill vital as you never know when you may be called upon to potentially save a life. I have personally used CPR [cardio pulmonary resuscitation] three times in my life including on my own father. He lived another 20 plus years as a result. Whether you are a corpsman or not, get, and maintain the training that could make the difference between life and death. You will never regret it. It may be your very own loved one that you may be called upon to save,” explained Jackson, noting with BLS training, anyone can be prepared to assist in many potentially life threatening situations such as fainting, cardiac arrest, even choking.



“Don’t be that person that says ‘I wish I had known what to do’ after the fact. It may be too late. Make a difference,” stressed Jackson. “It doesn’t matter who you are or what background you come from. You can make a difference. Being able to potentially save a life, even in impossible situations, is the best feeling you could ever have. Knowing that you have the ability to do everything within your power is noble and uplifting. If you should ever be called upon to face such a scenario, you will be able to hold your head high and say, ‘I gave it my all.’”



Jackson’s efforts were recognized with a ‘Speak Up’ for Patient Safety Award by his command for ‘contributions to a great catch patient safety event,’ supporting a culture of safety, reliability, teamwork and trust at NHB. A co-worker commented that what he did was exactly what any corpsman would be expected to do, because once a corpsman, always a corpsman.



“This statement, ‘once a corpsman, always a corpsman’ says it all. It’s true for me and always will be. I can’t imagine a better feeling and higher purpose than to save someone’s life,” Jackson said.



Jackson has been involved in Navy Medicine since 1982. The Dundalk, Md. native and Dundalk Senior High 1973 graduate starting out as a ward corpsmen before becoming an optician. His tours of duty include USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) as the sole staff optician, administration head of naval medical clinics in the United Kingdom and various other shore commands. He started his civil service career at NHB in 2006 soon after retiring after 24 years of active duty service.



He was also part of the nearly 300 staff members NHB sent to augment Fleet Hospital Eight at Naval Base Rota Spain in early 2003 to gear up for Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF). He was directly involved in assisting with treating hundreds of wounded patients.



“I don’t recall exactly when I knew that Fleet Hospital Eight would play a major role, but soon after 9/11, we knew something was ramping up,” recalled Jackson, who deployed from March to September 2003 as leading chief petty officer for Fleet Hospital Eight Surgical Services. “We were materially ready thanks to good preparation and training, but we had no idea what to expect or how it would affect our own lives.”



Jackson affirms to the mettle and resolve of the fleet hospital staff back then to deal with the influx of incoming injured from the battlefield.



“Seeing some of the miracles performed by our surgeons and nurses was truly memorable. They handled facial reconstructions, avulsed limbs, severe eye injuries and more. Our junior corpsmen stepped up to effectively and efficiently handle the support challenge and turned quickly into seasoned professionals,” remembered Jackson.



Jackson knew early on the sea was his calling. His father was a Sailor in World War Two and he grew up with Chesapeake Bay as his backdrop.



“I’ve always been in love with the sea. It’s in my blood! Combining that with my abiding desire to render service and aid to others, Navy Medicine was a natural fit. I knew as soon as I joined the Navy, I was home. From that point forward, I never looked back,” related Jackson.



Jackson was also afforded the rare fortune early in his career to be selected for a Navy Medicine feasibility study to determine if opticians could successfully function at sea on forward deployed ship platforms.



“After the study, I was offered my choice of aircraft carriers. What an opportunity that was. I did eye refractions and exams by day, eyewear fabricating in the evenings and held myriad other important collateral duties. Experiences I wouldn’t trade for the world,” Jackson said.



He still feels part of the Navy and Navy Medicine. In his current role behind the scenes, he is more focused on supporting Navy Nurse Corps officers, the NHB Chief Petty Officer Mess and executive leadership when needed.



“By taking care of the basic administrative needs of our Nurse Corps, I feel that they can better focus on their experience and operational requirements. I am satisfied by lifting some of their burden so that they can be at the ‘tip of the spear’ without needing to worry about the minutia,” said Jackson.



When asked to sum up his career in one sentence, Jackson replied, “My experience with Navy Medicine and Naval Hospital Bremerton has been one I am honored and fortunate to have had the opportunity to be a part of.”