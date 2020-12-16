Deployed families receive free meals in holiday spirit

Photo By Senior Airman Elora Mccutcheon | A base family pick out free meals to take home from the “Deployed Family Dinner,”...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Elora Mccutcheon | A base family pick out free meals to take home from the “Deployed Family Dinner,” an event hosted to provide dinner to family members of deployed airmen on Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Dec. 16, 2020. The event was coordinated by a key spouse and the help of supporting agencies in order to provide free meals in addition to deployment benefits, resources and information for families who may need it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon) see less | View Image Page

GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – Amidst COVID-19 restrictions and limitations, one key spouse worked to safely provide free meals for nearly 40 family members of deployed airmen with the help of base agencies here Dec. 16, 2020.

Dana Arens, 319th Wing Staff Agency key spouse, used the help of the Airman and Family Readiness Center, base chapel, wing leadership and local businesses to ease the stress of making dinner and provide a free to-go meal instead.

“Speaking from experience, I know how tedious making dinner can be,” Arens shared. “Especially while your spouse is deployed, it’s the last thing on your mind. My intention for Deployed Family Dinner was to simply take that stress off, and offer a small break.”

The event, hosted in the base chapel, was set up with COVID-19 in mind and in a to-go fashion that allowed members to receive the free meals and extra items from helping agencies with minimal contact.

“We went with a grab-and-go option rather than a sit-down event,” Arens said. “We definitely wanted to ensure families felt safe and cared for. The Smiling Moose Deli were the ones who pre-packaged everything and made it possible for us to not worry about touching the items before they reached the families.”

Chief Master Sgt. Ryan Thuyns, 319th Reconnaissance Wing command chief, explained he agreed to fund the event immediately after Arens pitched it to him, noting he was excited to support the deployed community in such a difficult time.

“The holidays are around the corner, but your spouse is deployed and COVID makes life hard,” Thuyns said. “It’s the smallest things that I think count, and if getting a free meal is how we let our airmen and families know we care about them right now, I’m absolutely in support of that.”

Following the Depoyed Family Dinner, Arens received an outpouring of gratitude from those who attended the event and received the free meals.

“It brought smiles to my kids’ faces, which is so awesome to see right now,” said Hannah Hammond, base resident. “I think it’s important to continue doing events like this to show deployed families they are not forgotten, and to foster connection within our community.”

The Deployed Family Dinner is the first of its kind in recent years on base, but Arens mentioned she has plans for the future to continue similar events where possible.

“This was to get the ball rolling,” she expressed. “Seeing this event successfully come together only makes me look forward to doing more throughout the upcoming year. In the future I see adding COVID-safe activities for destressing, hosting outdoors and allowing kids to run around, and taking advantage of all the support this base is willing to offer.”

For more assistance and information regarding family deployment benefits, tools and services, you may use the services below:



• www.militaryonesource.com or 800-342-9647

• Airman and Family Readiness Center at 701-747-3241

• Chaplain at 701-747-5673

• Military Family Life Counselor at 701-472-0245