Trees for Troops and Toys for Tots: Ring in the holidays

The annual Trees for Troops event allowed Marine Corps Community Services and sponsors, organized by Sergeant Major Edward Kretschmer, to give back to the patrons they serve aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, Dec. 4.
“It’s a way to show appreciation for the sacrifices that they (active duty military personnel and their families) make for us every day,” said Angelica Benavidez, MCCS Barstow Operations officer. “I think all of our events provide excellent opportunities for them to socialize and get to know the base community better.
It also allows us the opportunity to provide them with information about all of the services we provide on the installation.”
During the event the USO provided beverages and pastries as well as performers singing via the internet. Members from FOCUS and High Desert Marines provided goodie bags, stuffed stockings and a variety of toys for all ages, for children and parents to choose from. Santa and his elf were also present for socially distanced photos.
Each family also got to select a Christmas tree and wreath to decorate their homes for the holidays.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 13:02
|Story ID:
|385331
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, US
