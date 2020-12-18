86 CES NCO stays Strongman ready

Part of mission readiness in the Air Force is staying fit, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. For this Air Force firefighter, not only is he trying to stay fit, he’s trying to stay competitively strong.



Staff Sgt. Cedric Murphy, 86th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Emergency Services crew chief, has been doing Strongman competitions for four years and recently placed 10th in his weight class for the Strongman Championship League in Finland.



“For me it shows what kind of mindset you have,” Murphy said. “You have to go above and beyond given the certain situation.”



Murphy explained how his personal goals and work-life are on the same path.





“The luxury of Strongman training carries over, especially for firefighting, given the fact that you have to carry bodies or hoses,” Murphy said. “Those things can be difficult and taxing.”



A Strongman competition normally consists of five events that require unconventional styles of lifting. This may include boulders, known as atlas stones, that can weigh up to 350 pounds and vehicle pulls for 100 feet.



“Not everybody has to be lifting 700 pounds or anything like that, but in daily life, to have that mobility and stamina is good,” Murphy said. “It can be anything from putting groceries up to moving boxes, or just moving in general.”



Murphy’s dedication shows, as he has purchased equipment similar to what is used in competition for personal use, whether he is at home or in the fire station.



Murphy hopes that doing these competitions may bring more exposure to the activity and spark enough interest to make it an official sport for the military. There are already people from other military branches interested and it’s not uncommon to see other service members participating.



“Hopefully one day hosting a legit Strongman competition on base will lead to people having more interest to go to the gym, lift more weights and utilize these fantastic facilities the military offers,” Murphy said.

