Naval Base Point Loma Hosts Wreaths Across America

U.S. Navy Story by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jailene Witters



SAN DIEGO - Naval Base Point Loma held a Wreaths Across America remembrance event on Dec. 16 at the Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery. Volunteers laid wreaths on the graves of deceased service members as a symbol of honoring their memory.

During this annual tradition, Sailors take the opportunity to reflect and be grateful for the service and sacrifice of those who came before them.

“Today we honor those that have made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Master Chief Warren Britten, Command Master Chief of Naval Base Point Loma. “We had the honor and esteemed pleasure to lay wreaths on the tombstones of Medal of Honor recipients. Our currently selected Chief Petty Officers assisted in this and I found it heartwarming to see them realize the gravity of this moment, where we not only honor those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice, but also their families, who continue to live on with their loss. During this time of the pandemic, its uplifting to be able to do something like this, it really shows our resilience as a community and as a country.”

Wreaths Across America is committed to teaching younger generations about the value of their freedoms, and the importance of honoring those who sacrificed so much to protect those freedoms.

In many homes, there is an empty seat for one who is serving or one who made the ultimate sacrifice. There is no better time to express appreciation than during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.

More than 2,100 locations participate in the Wreaths Across America event to show their support for fallen veterans.

Many Sailors at Naval Base Point Loma volunteer each year to partake in the ceremony.

“Seeing all the headstones out here really put things into perspective,” said Chief (Sel) Master-at-Arms Christopher Smith, who participated in the laying of the wreaths. “This is a very humbling experience to see all those who laid down their lives to pave the way for us.”

The volunteers came out to lay wreaths on hundreds of graves in the memory of each deceased service member.

“The Fort Rosecrans Wreaths Across America Committee is grateful for all the incredible support we have received from NBPL since 2009, our first year honoring our veterans at Ft. Rosecrans,” said Lynn Young, a member of the San Diego county committee, Wreaths Across America San Diego. “We especially appreciate the flexibility and help from Lt. Robert Righetti and Capt. Kenneth Franklin in what has been a difficult COVID year.”

Due to health precautions associated with COVID-19, all participants wore masks and practiced social distancing throughout the entirety of the event.

Wreaths Across America also offers learning tools, interactive media projects, and opportunities for youth groups to participate in events like this one.

For more information about the Wreaths Across America program at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery please visit https://no-click.mil/?www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/CAFRNS.

