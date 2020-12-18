WVNG’s AITEC CIP BN Performs Mission Assurance Assessment in Williamstown, WV

Soldiers from the Army Interagency Training and Education Center’s

Critical Infrastructure Protection Battalion headquartered in St. Albans, West Virginia, recently performed a mission assurance assessment on a West Virginia Army National Guard facility in Williamstown, West Virginia, in order to help ensure mission readiness and mitigate potential risks.



The assessment of the Army Aviation Support Facility (AASF) identified the problems that could potentially impact the mission of the facility as Soldiers from the CIP BN assessed key areas such as physical security, emergency management, cyber security, and supporting infrastructures to include water, electric power, HVAC, logistics, and telecommunications.



“The CIP BN mission assurance assessments bring in focused experts, current in regulations, to provide a holistic picture on vulnerabilities to the mission,” said Lt. Col. Harold Nicely, the commander of the AASF. “The teams’ expertise is a combat multiplier for any command to utilize and provide facts that can be utilized to reduce risk posed in vulnerabilities.”



The CIP BN completed a similar assessment in 2017. According to Nicely, the assessments are extremely helpful for the facility and the soldiers assigned there.



“Between 2017 and 2020, significant positive changes have occurred as a result of the initial assessment,” he said. “The CIP BN provides an invaluable focused team of experts to give the commander facts that can impact the mission and solutions to ensure success. Opening the doors to the CIP BN assessment team clears gaps and updates the command with current vulnerabilities.”



Each assessment completed by the CIP BN is done in accordance with the Department of Defense (DoD) Mission Assurance Assessment (MAA) Benchmarks. These benchmarks, recently revamped for 2020, provide the basis for conducting MAAs throughout the DoD and serves as a guide to direct data gathering for the teams conducting the on-site assessments.



In fiscal year 2021, the CIP BN is scheduled to complete three assessments on WVARNG facilities and regularly conducts MAA’s throughout the country and around the globe in support of the DoD mission.

