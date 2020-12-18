Moneypenny assumes role as Command Sergeant Major for WVARNG

Photo By Edwin Wriston | Chadwick L. Moneypenny has assumed the roles and responsibility as the West Virginia...... read more read more Photo By Edwin Wriston | Chadwick L. Moneypenny has assumed the roles and responsibility as the West Virginia Army National Guard’s command sergeant major. In his new role, he has a vision of growth for the force that involves following one’s passions, setting goals, seeking and providing mentorship, and taking care of Soldiers and families. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston) see less | View Image Page

Chadwick L. Moneypenny has assumed the roles and responsibility as the West Virginia Army National Guard’s command sergeant major.



Born in Buckhannon, West Virginia, in 1975, Moneypenny enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduating from Lewis County High School in 1993. During his six-year active-duty enlistment, he completed basic and Advanced Individual Training (AIT) in Missouri, then moved on to assignments in New York, South Korea, and Washington state. Leaving active duty in 1999, Moneypenny immediately joined the West Virginia National Guard and was assigned to the 1092nd Engineer Battalion.



Gaining knowledge and experience in his career field, Moneypenny continued to rise through the ranks and deployed to Iraq from 2003 to 2004 with the 1092nd. In 2005 he moved on to serve as a Platoon Sergeant with the 601st Engineer Co., then eventually taking on the role as First Sergeant for the 821st Horizontal Construction Co. from 2007-2011, completing another deployment to Iraq.



After returning from his second tour in the Middle East, Moneypenny served as the non-commissioned officer in charge for Task Force Benedum in Bridgeport, West Virginia, before being promoted to Command Sergeant Major and accepting assignment to the 771st Troop Command Battalion. In that role, he worked extensively with the Army Interagency Training and Education Command (AITEC) and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear & high yield Explosives (CBRNE) training.



While he had spent his entire career in the engineering career field, Moneypenny had another passion that played an important role in his life: law enforcement.



From 1999 when he left active duty, Moneypenny was employed as a police officer with the Lewis County West Virginia sheriff’s department. Law Enforcement was something he was always drawn to and extremely passionate about. In 2013, he was able to marry his civilian and military careers when he transitioned to become the command sergeant major for the 151st Military Police Battalion.



“I was motivated and stubborn to become a police officer,” laughed Moneypenny. “When I left active duty and transitioned back to civilian life outside the Guard, I knew what I wanted to be. I was persistent! I applied to 42 different departments in total, and then as luck would have it, I was hired by my hometown sheriff’s department.”



“What I loved most about being a police officer and simultaneously being a Guard member was that I was able to serve the people of West Virginia in two very unique and equally important ways,” he added. “With the 151st, I was able to marry both my civilian and military professions together and that was something truly special for me.”



Soon however, new leadership opportunities called, and in 2015 Moneypenny was assigned as the 111th Engineer Brigade command sergeant major. Never one to sit still, in 2018 he took on a senior leadership role at the Soldier Recovery Brigade for the National Capitol Region giving him joint forces experiences taking care of our wounded servicemembers at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. In November of 2020, he was selected as the WVARNG State command sergeant major.



Moneypenny is a driven and focused leader. In his new role, he has a vision of growth for the force that involves following one’s passions, setting goals, seeking and providing mentorship, and taking care of Soldiers and families.



When asked what advise he would give to young Soldiers new in their careers he was quick to respond.



“As a new Soldier, I truly didn’t know where career would take me. What I learned, is that no matter what career field or MOS you are in, whatever your job or responsibilities may be, you have to constantly look to put yourself into positions that are challenging but rewarding. Personal and professional growth is the name of the game. Constantly seek education, training and challenges. Most importantly, find mentorship and allow yourself to be mentored. Take advantage of the experience and knowledge those above you have in order to help you grow and mature.”



“Most importantly, it is critical that you master the basics of being a Soldier and never forget those basics,” he added. “That takes hard work, determination, and passion. You have to be passionate about the Army, passionate about people, passionate about our mission and service to the people of WV and the United States. Do those things then your career will be rewarding to you personally and professionally and you’ll naturally grow.”



Moneypenny also wants NCO’s to see their own importance in providing mentorship to younger Soldiers, as well as modeling the level of passion and work ethic they wish to see in those they lead.



“It is the responsibility of NCO’s to proactively reach out to mentor younger Soldiers. Somebody has to follow you in your role, your job. Somebody has to replace you when your time to move forward comes. As a force, we have to be able to develop leaders and mold them into positions of leadership by words, actions and example. Who doesn’t want to be inspirational and who doesn’t want to be inspired? Challenge yourself to be an inspirational leader that subordinates are going to naturally want to follow and you will help strengthen and fortify the force.”



To all Soldiers at all stages of their careers, Moneypenny has a unifying message:



“As we move forward as a force, together, a priority has to be people first. As we focus on our missions both State and Federal, our training, and our readiness, we must also focus on our people, our families, and our current challenges (such as COVID-19). If we live by Army core values… Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Selfless Service, Honor, Integrity, and Personal Courage… success will naturally and purposefully follow. We have everything within us already to succeed and grow and reach towards the highest goals. Together, we will.”



Moneypenny developed his leadership ethos through being inspired by his Grandfather, who had service stints in the Navy, then the Marines, and finally the Army, retiring as a lieutenant colonel.



“My Grandfather was commissioned at the age of 32 in the very first Officer Candidate School (OCS) class ever held at Camp Dawson,” said Moneypenny. “He truly inspired me to always reach and grow and I can’t thank him enough for being that critical mentor and guide that helped set me on my own journey. I hope that in this new role, I can serve as a mentor and inspiration to the force and encourage and help to foster that same ethos throughout our entire organization.”



Moneypenny is married to his wife, Emily, and has four children; Kyle, Katlyn, Savanah, and Steele. His oldest son, Kyle, has followed his father’s example and is both in the WVNG as a part of the 1/150th, but also an officer in the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.