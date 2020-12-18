AIP Training Prepares Inspectors to Evaluate Readiness

FORT McCOY, Wis. – Hearing the word “inspection” may arouse negative thoughts, but training on the Automated Inspection Program hosted by the 88th Training Division Dec. 15-16, 2020, was meant to overcome that thinking.



The AIP is actually a positive system. It establishes a common baseline from which to evaluate performance and provides a way for commanders to analyze trends within their commands. Ultimately, identifying positive and negative trends allows unit commanders to build on success and make improvements, all toward enhanced readiness.



The training was delivered virtually. “Conducting the training with MS Teams is the safest option for the attendees and instructors in a COVID19 environment, while conserving on travel resources,” Col. John Maenhardt, 88th Readiness Division command inspector general, said.



According Maenhardt, “The AIP training enables staff members to plan, build, and record inspections, audits, assistance visits, and other evaluations external to the Army Reserve. Commanders use products from the AIP to evaluate readiness, identify potential risks, allocate resources, and develop future inspection plans.”



“AIP is important because it’s the Army Reserve’s system of records for all inspections,” Lt. Col. Christopher Guderski, IG and course trainer, said.



AIP training is geared directly toward the Army Reserve non-commissioned officer or officer who is the Organizational Inspection Program Coordinator for their unit, along with the staff officer/NCO who will inspect or provide staff assistance visits to their downtrace/supporting units as part of either the command or staff inspections under the OIP.



About 15 students from throughout the Army Reserve participated in the online training. Guderski covered the following topics: The Principles of Army Inspections, The Organizational Inspection Program, The Four-Step Army Inspection Program Process, OIP Coordination, Checklist Creation and Incorporating Checklists into Inspections; and Maintenance Tables and Statistical Reports.



To check on learning, the students completed three practical exercises: Inspection Creation and Completion, Standard Research and Comprehensive Inspection Completion.



One of the students was Maj. Michelle McCrary, S3 mobilization officer with Central-Medical Area Readiness Support Group, Army Reserve Medical Command. She took the training because “the OIP is a big part of how we assess ourselves at ARMEDCOM. This is information we all should have.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.18.2020 Date Posted: 12.18.2020 11:07 Story ID: 385311 Location: US PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AIP Training Prepares Inspectors to Evaluate Readiness, by Cheryl Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.