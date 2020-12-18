156th Communications Flight trains to establish communications during disaster

Photo By Master Sgt. Caycee Watson | U.S. Airmen with the 156th Communications Flight, Puerto Rico Air National Guard,...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Caycee Watson | U.S. Airmen with the 156th Communications Flight, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, assemble a point-to-point microwave to receive network capabilities from the Joint Incident Site Communications Capability to their alternate location during training at the Roosevelt Roads U.S. Army Reserve Center in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, Dec. 9, 2020. Airmen with the 156th CF are conducting training with new team members on updated JISCC equipment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson) see less | View Image Page

Airmen with the Puerto Rico Air National Guard’s 156th Communications Flight recently conducted training at the Roosevelt Roads U.S. Army Reserve Center, to build on their Joint Incident Site Communications Capability skills.



The JISCC provides a bridge for communications by satellite to enable high-frequency radio, data, video and voice capabilities in emergency response situations. Airmen haul the equipment in a trailer to a designated site and set up a satellite that links to other satellites to establish communications.



The team of PRANG Airmen deployed the JISCC to Ceiba to initiate communications as part of a training scenario. Once the JISCC site was prepared, a point-to-point microwave was assembled to produce network capabilities.



After establishing a signal, the team moved to an alternate location, approximately two miles away, to set up an additional microwave to receive the signal that extended from the JISCC location.



The training simulated a real-world scenario where standard communication methods could be compromised or weakened. The 156th CF JISCC Airmen can transmit and receive critical alternative communications following any disaster.



“This training is critical for our Airmen because at any time, they can respond to a real situation and they have to be ready,” said Chief Master Sgt. Adalberto Luciano, the 156th CF chief enlisted manager.



Recently, the JISCC received upgraded equipment and new Airmen, who are part of the Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear Enhanced Response Force Package team at the 156th Wing, Muñiz Air National Guard Base. The CERFP is designed to deploy within six hours after being notified of an event and can integrate with first responders or operate independently.