Eagle Assault Adapts, Assists NATO Allies

CINCU, Romania – Fourteen Soldiers from 5th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, “Eagle Assault,” rotated through here from Dec. 8-18 in support of a mission ready exercise conducted by the Romanian 634th Force Protection Battalion, who are preparing to deploy in support of NATO operations in Afghanistan.



The mission was a win-win for both American and Romanian forces. The U.S. Army increased lethality and survivability in support of Atlantic Resolve and NATO allies while enhancing the ability to work with Romanian Land Forces. By executing these actions, the Romanian forces were in-turn more prepared for their upcoming mission to South Asia.



“We are serving as an enabling unit to make sure they are ready,” said Maj. Kellan S. Travis, Executive Officer, Task Force Eagle Assault, 5th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment. “We are also demonstrating the interoperability capabilities between the countries. We are creating standard operating procedures between allies and ourselves.”



While this mission was designed to enhance the working partnership between the U.S. and Romania, Travis claims the U.S. ability to work with all foreign allies is improved when working so closely together in a training environment.



“Our interoperability with our European partners and allies is huge. This builds that relationship and understanding between the countries. Any time we get to work with our NATO partners in these countries it's just building and developing more combat power,” said Travis. “When we get to do things like this it is significant for threat deterrence across the continent. It shows that we are able to effectively operate between countries, with one another, and complete the mission.”



Working with joint forces in a COVID-19 environment required additional considerations to ensure troop safety. According to Maj. Travis, repeated participation in exercises such as these means that COVID-19 precautions have not only shown continued effectiveness in the prevention of the spread of the disease, they have become second nature for mission planning and execution.



“There are a lot of mitigation measures such as mask wearing, hand washing, social distancing as much as possible, and conducting classes in smaller groups. At this point, we have learned a lot with COVID-19 and we are working through it. It has less of an impact now, but we are certainly continuing mitigation measures,” said Travis.



During the exercise, which was carried out in four phases, U.S. and Romanian forces worked together to conduct integrated medevac training, 24-hour field training exercise operations, and close air support training.



In spite of weather related issues delaying—and eventually preventing—the arrival of actual helicopters, the 5-101 was able to conduct meaningful training.



“The training is for the ground forces, for the Romanians. By sending in the nine-line medevac call, it goes through the proper channels and provides practice for every level of their command,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Carson Cornell, HH-60W Combat Rescue Helicopter Pilot, 5-101. “Then, we respond, whether it is in an actual aircraft or simulating with a humvee, it is still realistic, because now I have to get to where they need me in a realistic timeline. We just covered sending the nine-line, prepping the landing zone, and talking to the pilots all the way though landing. So it's very effective.”



With obstacles created by the weather and pandemic concerns, the mission could have led to a great deal of frustration and inadequate training. According to Travis, the Soldiers ability to adapt and overcome in order to still gain something from the exercise was extremely rewarding.



“This is a great opportunity and it leads to a great feeling. Anytime we can support the ground forces, that's our primary role as an aviation force,” said Travis. So, being able to work with them on what they're going to be seeing in Afghanistan is definitely fulfilling. Hopefully it helps them to conduct their mission as safely as possible.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.18.2020 Date Posted: 12.18.2020 10:52 Story ID: 385308 Location: CINCU, RO PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eagle Assault Adapts, Assists NATO Allies, by SGT H. Marcus McGill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.