Fremont, California, Sailor Honored as CLDJ Hero in the Spotlight

As the sun sets over the Horn of Africa, the U.S. Security Forces' night watch starts their workday by reciting the Sailor’s Creed. Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Manjot Toor from Fremont, California, leads his team in the creed and the night’s operations.



Toor, a U.S. Navy Reserve Sailor, voluntarily deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ). He is being honored as this week’s Member in the Spotlight for his excellent work. As a watch commander, he is responsible for ensuring all laws and regulations for the base are enforced and managing a team of eight Sailors.



Toor credits his success in the Navy and during this deployment to the skills and experience he gained from his job back home at the Naval Postgraduate School, Monterey, Calif.



“Application of my Department of Defense police officer experience helps out the department’s management here. Back home, we have times where we are short on staff. Here, I’m able to mirror a lot of the same techniques I have used.”



Though there are many ways for Sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Toor is most proud of how confident his supervisors are of him.



“Toor consistently demonstrates superior leadership,” said Master-at-Arms 1st Class Joe Delffs. “He consistently goes above and beyond in training his peers. Plus, he is always seeking ways to improve himself and take on roles of increased responsibility, like taking over the watch commander.”

With only four years in the Navy, most Sailors don’t step up to leadership roles in the same way Toor has.



Delffs, who outranks Toor by two paygrades, has tapped Toor to take over his duties as watch commander. It is uncommon for a Sailor as junior as Toor to lead in this role.



The watch commander plays an integral part of law enforcement operations according to Toor’s team members. They are responsible for communicating critical information, efficiently managing calls-for-service, ensuring patrol and gates are staffed appropriately, and supervising critical incidents or major events that may occur during their tour of duty.



At only four months into his deployment, Toor has qualified and assumed the watch commander role and led 20 Sailors who have earned their patrolman and patrol supervisor qualification.



“We need a fully qualified staff to ensure the preservation of life and property and to keep the base’s operations running smoothly,” said Toor.

“There are threats both outside and inside the wire. As first responders, we are in charge of keeping incidents from escalating. Our priority is to keep our warfighters safe.”



Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti supports combat readiness and provides security to ships, aircraft, forward-detachments and personnel in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive relationships between the U.S. and many nations in Africa.



“As an E-4 in the Navy I was never put in leadership roles. Being a leader and a mentor is a privilege I have been able to experience only because of CLDJ.” said Toor.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2020 Date Posted: 12.18.2020 09:42 Story ID: 385304 Location: DJ Hometown: FREMONT, CA, US PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fremont, California, Sailor Honored as CLDJ Hero in the Spotlight, by PO2 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.