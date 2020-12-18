Dynamic (AFDL 6) Completes CMAV, Ready for January Docking

Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center’s (MARMC) floating dry-dock, Dynamic (AFDL 6), completed its first Continuous Maintenance Availability (CMAV) in two years, at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story on Dec. 18.



The successful CMAV paves the way for Dynamic to execute its first docking this January.



“We’re excited to complete Dynamic’s CMAV,” said Dynamic Commanding Officer, Lt. Gaston Hatfield. “Dynamic has been operating a long time and remains a crucial asset to our sailors. We look forward to having her operational again.”



Several vital systems were overhauled during the four-month CMAV, including the dock’s cranes and centering chain system. The ballast pumps, several support blocks, and a flood valve were replaced, along with more than 26-square-feet of metal side shells.



“Dynamic Sailors replaced the flood valve, the vacuum priming system and repaired the low pressure air system on the dock, and completed numerous jobs with MARMC support. It’s been a team effort,” said Hatfield.



Dynamic operates as a shore dependent dock, providing regular and emergency docking availability, and sandblasting services for Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic operating units and various support craft.



“We have several landing craft units that need emergent repairs,” said Hatfield. “We need Dynamic to get them back up and running so they can perform their mission.”



The 76-year-old dry-dock is capable of docking Landing Craft Utility (LCU) boats; patrol craft; Mine Countermeasure (MCM) and Minehunter Coastal (MHC) ships; yard tugs; Army Landing Craft Mechanized (LCM); and other small vessels that support Immigration Service Officer Homeland Security and Amphibious Readiness.

