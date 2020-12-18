TSC Great Lakes Students and Staff Start Holiday Stand Down

Photo By Matt Mogle | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Dec. 18, 2020) More than 5,000 Training Support Center Great Lakes...... read more read more Photo By Matt Mogle | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Dec. 18, 2020) More than 5,000 Training Support Center Great Lakes Students lined up to board buses in the early morning hours bound for local Airports during the annual Mass Exodus. Each year students attending various “A” and “C” School are permitted a two-week leave period to spend the holidays with family and friends. (U.S. Navy photo by Matt Mogle/Released) see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (December 18, 2020) — The buses were loaded and students were making their way to various parts of the country as a Mass Exodus was in full effect at Training Support Center (TSC) Great Lakes, December 18.



More than 5,000 TSC Sailors gathered in the base Moral, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) gym facility waiting for buses that transported them during the early morning hours to local airports and family members to pick them up. Staff from TSC, Center for Surface Combat Systems Unit Great Lakes and Surface Warfare Officer School Unit Great Lakes staff were present to assist students traveling to area airports.



"Mass Exodus is always fun to watch,” said Navy Military Training Instructor Chief Gas Turbine Systems Technician Mechanical Omar Cervantes, coordinator for Mass Exodus. “A lot of time and effort is involved in the planning and professional execution of this annual event. Everyone had one goal, to help the students get to the airport so they can enjoy the holidays.”



Each year, students enrolled at various “A” and “C” schools, as well as TSC staff members, are permitted a two-week leave period to spend the holiday season with friends and family. For many students, this will be the first time they have seen their family since boot camp graduation.



"I’m traveling home to South Carolina for the holidays," said Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Dalton Dunson. “My plan for leave is to sleep and eat good home cooked meals. Most importantly, I can’t wait to see family.”



Gas Turbine Systems Technician Mechanical Fireman Kaylyn Woodson also looks forward to getting back home to Cleveland, Ohio, for some home cooked meals.



“I miss my family’s cooking so much,” Woodson said. “I think it is a blessing to have the chance to go home to family during the holidays. I’m really looking forward to my time with them.”



TSC Commanding Officer Capt. Pat Sutton was present to give his best wishes to the students.



“To the over 5,000 students that departed today, Happy Holidays to you and your families,” Sutton said. “Enjoy your much deserved time with your loved ones and friends. Be proud to be a Sailor in the United States Navy, and get back to us safely so you can complete your training and get out to the Fleet.”