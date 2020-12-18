Commissary in Quarantine: Humphreys volunteers shop for quarantined Soldiers, families

Photo By Spc. Matthew Marcellus | Staff Sgt. Jorge Abreu, a military police Noncommissioned Officer assigned to the 3rd...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Matthew Marcellus | Staff Sgt. Jorge Abreu, a military police Noncommissioned Officer assigned to the 3rd Military Intelligence Battalion, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, poses in front of barracks buildings at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Dec. 14. Abreu, among other volunteers, makes custom trips to the Humphreys Commissary to fill specialized and custom orders for Soldiers and families in quarantine. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus) see less | View Image Page

By Spc. Matthew Marcellus / USAG-Humphreys Public Affairs



CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – While in the COVID-19 precautionary 14-day quarantine here, many newly arrived Soldiers, civilians and their families often yearn for the comforts and qualities that a simple trip to the grocery store could give them.



To help bring some of this material comfort to those in quarantine, volunteer shoppers have dedicated their time and energy to make custom trips to the Humphreys Commissary, filling specialized orders.



Volunteer commissary shoppers demonstrate the community’s commitment to forging strong ties and helping each other in times of need.



“Volunteer Shoppers are just as diverse as our Humphreys community members, coming from all across this garrison,” said Karen Landes, a community volunteer and one of the administrators of the Humphreys Quarantine Support Facebook Page, a centralized hub for volunteer activities across Humphreys. “We have shoppers who serve full-time in the military or work full-time on post, who shop after they are done working, on the weekends and on training holidays. We have school children, representing all four schools on Humphreys, who volunteer their free time to shop, even using their family's wagons to make deliveries.”



As volunteer commissary shoppers come from across the community, many of their first experiences on Humphreys were during their own quarantine, in which they were first introduced to the spirit and helpfulness of the volunteers.



“When we arrived here, we needed help when our son got an allergic reaction, so we reached out and someone came and brought us Benadryl,” said Staff Sgt. Jorge Abreu, a native of the Bronx, NY, and a military police Noncommissioned Officer, assigned to the 3rd Military Intelligence Battalion, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade. “When we needed diapers, someone came and brought us those too. We tried to prepare as best as we could, but there are some things that you just can’t foresee. So those people helped us and we decided that we wanted to return the favor, as it was really hard for us and it’s probably hard for other families and single Soldiers.”



Volunteers across the community recognize the difficulties that being in quarantine can bring. Using his positive experiences in quarantine with the Humphreys community as motivation, Abreu now volunteers as one of many volunteer commissary shoppers, to help alleviate some of the hardships of quarantine.



“I hope that those in quarantine just know that there are those of us here who are willing to help them,” said Abreu. “Quarantine is kind of hard on everyone, differently, and we’re all like a big family here and now we’re all in a different country. It’s good to reach out, because there’s always people willing to help in the community.”



As the holiday season approaches and many new community members remain in quarantine, the actions of the volunteer commissary shoppers may help bring a spirit of joy and care that may be missing because of isolation and time apart from loved ones, demonstrating the community’s welcoming nature and the strong support network that has developed.



“Some of us may have spent many holidays away from our families, but this may be a bit different as you’re isolated in quarantine,” said Abreu. “I hope that our help as volunteer shoppers helps alleviate some of that burden of being away. Even if it’s something like a bag of Doritos, just put that order in and I’ll bring my daughter and we’ll go shopping for you. Just know that just because your family is not here, there’s still someone and their family here who is willing to help you out.”



For items which aren’t available at the commissary, have age restrictions, or are under rations control, such as alcohol and tobacco, there are also options to reach out independently through means available on the Humphreys Quarantine support page.



“For items that aren’t available at the commissary, our personal shopper volunteers fill in the gaps,” said Landes. “Anyone in quarantine can comment on our personal shopper volunteer post and if a volunteer is available, they reach out directly. This has been a huge morale boost. Although it is not guaranteed that a request can be fulfilled, 90 percent of the time, a volunteer makes it happen.”



The process for those in quarantine to initiate an order for the volunteer commissary shoppers is easy. First, they apply to join the Humphreys Quarantine Support Facebook page, found at https://www.facebook.com/groups/574088616854101. From there, they complete an order form for the commissary and email it to the appropriate email found within the group. A volunteer commissary shopper will claim the order, make contact with the quarantined person and fill the order. The volunteer shopper will hand the phone to the cashier for payment information and will then drop off the order to the Charge of Quarters staff at each quarantine facility.



Soldiers and community members are encouraged to seek out volunteer opportunities by visiting the Humphreys Quarantine Facebook Page.