NAVFAC Hawaii Awards $8.9 Million to Construct New Training Building on Ford Island, Pearl Harbor

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii awarded Alan Shintani, Inc. (small business), Waipahu, Hawaii, a firm-fixed-price task order for $8,964,485 under a multiple award construction contract for construction of a Navigation, Seamanship and Shiphandling Trainers (NSST), Bldg. 26A, Ford Island, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Hawaii.



“This much-anticipated project will enable the Navy to improve shiphandling skills, operational safety and mission readiness for our Sailors,” said Public Works Officer JBPHH Capt. Randall E. Harmeyer. “It is a key enabler for the Pacific Fleet mission and future forward ship deployments across the United States Indo-Pacific Command Area of Responsibility. We are proud to build this capability here at Pearl Harbor.”



The work to be performed provides for the construction of a Navigation Seamanship & Shiphandling Trainer (NSST) and its supporting complement of rooms within the High Bay space of the existing hangar Building 26A and incidental related work. Electrical work will consist of Electrical Power Distribution and an Audible Fire Alarm Mass Notification System. Electrical power distribution is required for installed equipment, support rooms and areas for NSST operations. Also included will be uninterruptible power supply (UPS); badge readers; security cameras, and a telecommunication room. Facility-related control systems include cybersecurity features in accordance with current Department of Defense criteria.



Mechanical work will consist of a Chiller unit; Air Handling Units (AHU); chilled water piping; ducts; VAV boxes and diffusers; and all associated Air Conditioning appurtenances to support the NSST to include plumbing. Architectural work will consist of installation of carpet tiles, rubber flooring, installation of metal framed gypsum walls; installation of acoustical insulation; framed flooring; painting; ceiling tile; steel stairs; ceiling rigging equipment; installation of doors and windows; equipment lifts; catwalk with guardrails; and protection bollards. Fire Protection work will consist of installing a Wet Pipe sprinkler system and associated Fire Alarm System. Personal Property Equipment (unfunded cost) includes work stations, office furnishings and equipment, large screen televisions, break room appliances, and closed circuit television (CCTV) equipment.



The task order also contains one Furniture, Fixture and Equipment line item, which if awarded would increase the cumulative task order value to $9,040,255.



Work will be performed in Oahu, Hawaii and is expected to be completed by February 2022.



Seven proposals were received for this task order.

