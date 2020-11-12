Gridley Child Development Center opens for business

The newest Child Development Center onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) officially opened for business during a ribbon cutting ceremony, Dec. 11.



Rear Adm. Brian Fort, Commander, Navy Region Japan, Capt. Rich Jarrett, CFAY’s commanding officer, Cmdr. Ben Waite, CFAY’s public works officer, and John Peukert, deputy district engineer for Programs and Project Management, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Japan District, cut a ceremonial ribbon at the Gridley CDC to celebrate the opening. Following the ribbon and cake cutting, children who are enrolled with a nearby Child Development Home, pulled the cord on a ceremonial kusudama, officially opening the center.



“The CDC provides an invaluable service to our uniformed service members and their families, and now, with this facility, Fleet Activities Yokosuka will be able to provide a larger, more modern, and safe learning environment for the children of our community,” said Jarrett.

The $12 million facility will expand the current childcare needs by accommodating more than 140 children within the building, and create more than 40 jobs. The current Duncan Street CDC can accommodate 85 children, so this facility more than doubles the childcare capacity on the installation. It has more than 17,000 square feet of learning space, and includes four playgrounds, with more than 10,000 square feet of total space.



The design was approved in 2014 but faced many challenges through its design and construction, according to Jarrett. The work was completed by a U.S.-Japan alliance team comprised of subcontractors from the U.S., Okinawa, and mainland Japan, as well as Commander, Navy Installations Command, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, CFAY’s Public Works Department, and the Yokosuka Child and Youth Program.



“As the defense construction agent for Japan, we often think of delivering capability in terms for facilities and infrastructure intended for ships, aircraft and vehicles,” said Peukert, reflecting on the facility tour and the events of the day. “Delivering 'social infrastructure' is just as important of a mission. Providing the facilities for communities that allow service members and civilians to do their jobs may be even more important. This facility serves the most valuable members of our community; our future.”



The CDC works to promote an age and developmentally appropriate learning environment, facilitate relationship building between staff and families, support the professional development of teachers, and provide a way to measure a child’s progress.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.11.2020 Date Posted: 12.17.2020 19:34 Story ID: 385276 Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gridley Child Development Center opens for business, by Morgan Over, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.