第３海兵兵站群第９工兵支援大隊所属の海兵隊員が地元の子供たちにおもちゃを届ける任務を遂行

Photo By Pfc. Courtney Robertson | U.S. Marines with Bulk Fuel Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion (ESB), 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), take a group photo during a toy drop exchange on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 16, 2020. Marines with 9th ESB conducted a community service project and a company hike to increase morale and esprit de corps while giving back to the community. The Marines donated the toys in support of “Omocha for Orphans”, an initiative that provides toys to orphans across Okinawa. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Courtney A. Robertson) see less | View Image Page