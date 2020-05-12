Thurlby takes command of the 188th Medical Group

EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, FORT SMITH, Ark. - The 188th Wing hosted a formal and virtual change of command ceremony here, Dec. 5, 2020, as Col. Jefferson R. Thurlby took command of the 188th Medical Group.



“When Colonel Ferhle announced his retirement, I knew there was only one person for the job,” said Col. Leon J. Dodroe, 188th Wing commander. “This person has demonstrated a passion for service, a dedication to mission, unquestionable care for Airmen, and that is Colonel Thurbly.”



Thurlby, a medical officer for the United States Air Force, will now command the Arkansas Air National Guard's 188th Medical Group. He will ensure Airmen’s combat readiness and effective mission tasking in the support of combat commands.



“The amount of professionalism and care you bring to the 188th is immeasurable,” said Dodroe. “You are a leader among your peers.”



Prior to taking command of the Medical Group, Thurlby served as the 188th’s chief of flight medicine from 2015-2017, and as chief of aerospace medicine from 2017-2020.



“I am not here to recreate the wheel. We are going to further the steps that Colonel Ferhle, and the leadership team, have already taken and many of you participated in,” stated Thurlby. “To grow in areas of mental health, technical ability, physical fitness, morale, and of course, while always getting the mission accomplished.”



Thurlby entered the Air Force in June 1990 at the U. S. Air Force Academy. He was chosen to spend one semester on exchange at the U.S. Naval Academy in 1992. While serving as the wing Cadet Wing vice-commander in 1994, he graduated in the top 1% of his class.



He was awarded a Health Professions Scholarship to attend the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, Ark. While there, he earned a medical degree and served as the class honor officer. In 1999, he completed an internship in general surgery at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Afterward, Thurlby served as the chief of the aerospace medicine element at Vance Air Force Base, Okla. for three years.



In 2007, Thurlby served as the chief of anesthesia in Operation ENDURING FREEDOM at Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan. After returning home, he was named the deputy chief of the medical staff at Langley, Air Force Base, Va.



Thurlby’s hard work earned him the full time chief of medical staff position at Little Rock AFB with the 19th Medical Group. During this time, he lead the medical group through a successful accreditation inspection before returning to Afghanistan for a second deployment in 2011.



Thurlby transferred to the 188th Medical Group to support the new MQ-9 active duty ISR mission in 2015. While working on his military career, Thurlby also has a successful civilian career. For the past eight years, he has served as a staff anesthesiologist and chief anesthesiologist at different hospitals in Northwest Arkansas.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2020 Date Posted: 12.17.2020 17:55 Story ID: 385267 Location: FORT SMITH, AR, US Hometown: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US Hometown: RUSSELLVILLE, AR, US PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thurlby takes command of the 188th Medical Group, by Capt. Dylan Hollums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.