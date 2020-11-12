34th CTS attains howitzers, expands training capabilities

The 34th Combat Training Squadron acquired two M119 howitzers from Amedee Army Airfield, California, on Friday, Dec. 11. The artillery pieces will be used to enhance aircrew training and provide more realistic scenarios during future Green Flag Little Rock exercises, Air Mobility Command’s only joint-accredited flag level exercise.

“The howitzers will add to the 34 CTS’s unique inventory of equipment, allowing Mobility Airmen the necessary hands-on experience within a training environment,” said U.S. Air Force Major Jeremy Hauge, 34th CTS director of operations. “Prior to receiving the howitzers, loadmasters had to simulate these type of loads using weighted pallets. While the pallets were designed to weigh the same as the equipment, it couldn’t give them the experience of loading cargo that is unusual in shape and size.”

Procuring the howitzers helps develop the force and advance warfighting capabilities to maximize readiness and accelerate the change needed for mission execution in a rapidly changing global strategic environment.

“It was brought to my attention a few months ago that the 34th was seeking equipment to advance their warfighting training abilities,” said U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Christopher Hill, 34th CTS ground-liaison officer. “Through some research I was able to find these two howitzers not being used, which fit our needs here perfectly.”

Acquiring the howitzers removes the burden from our Joint partners at Fort Polk, Louisiana, where a large amount of equipment is kept and used for GFLR.

“The Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk provides many training aids for us to use in GFLR,” said U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Dustin Rice, 34th CTS NCO in charge of safety. “By attaining the howitzers, this lessens the burden we put on them for equipment requests.”

The 34th CTS remains committed to creating a realistic exercise environment that allows for deliberate development of rapid and agile combat capabilities.

“We will continue to be innovative and expand mission sets that will meet tomorrow's national security challenges,” Rice said. “Allowing us, and all GLFR participants, to remain at the leading edge of operational excellence.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.11.2020 Date Posted: 12.17.2020 17:48 Story ID: 385266 Location: AR, US PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 34th CTS attains howitzers, expands training capabilities, by SSgt Jeremy McGuffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.