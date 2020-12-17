RWBAHC Prepares for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. -- Raymond W. Bliss Army Health Center, RWBAHC, is preparing to receive a limited number of COVID-19 vaccines following the FDA’s recent Emergency Use Authorization.



Lt. Col. Wendy L. Gray, RWBAHC Commander, said, “All DoD personnel are encouraged to take the vaccine, as it becomes available, to protect their health, their families, their community and lower the public health risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.”



A prioritization strategy has been established at the DoD level and will be used here as vaccines are received. While there is limited vaccine availability, vaccination distribution prioritization will focus on those providing direct medical care, maintaining essential national security and installation functions, deploying forces, and those beneficiaries at the highest risk for developing severe illness from COVID-19. TRICARE beneficiaries empaneled at RWBAHC are eligible to receive the vaccine here, once we’ve received phased approval to do so. TRICARE beneficiaries who receive care at DoD MTFs on a space-available basis can alternately receive vaccine through the local civilian jurisdiction.



“We understand that many people are anxious to receive the vaccine but we ask for your patience. Please continue to practice all the precautions of social distancing, face masks and handwashing. We have almost conquered this enemy.” Gray said. “RWBAHC will continue to keep everyone informed of vaccine availability in our area.”



For more information on the DoD COVID-19 vaccination plan, go to www.health.mil/COVIDVaccine.

