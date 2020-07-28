Congratulations to the 117th Operations Support Squadron, as of now, the only unit at the 117th Air Refueling Wing with an approved official spice brown emblem. Lt. Col. James Whaley's selected Point of Contact should be receiving info on the approval, as well as which vendor to use when ordering any patches. The image shown is of the approved patch.



All U.S. Air Force patches are required to go through an approval process in accordance with AFI 84-105, “Organizational Lineage, Honors, and Heraldry and should follow guidance contained in Air Force supply letter CMAL 18-01.



The following information is from the National Guard Bureau. “USAF shoulder patches are quality-controlled heraldic items and may not be procured until development samples are approved by this Institute. The Institute of Heraldry will notify the applicable Major Command point of contact when development has been completed, at which time the unit will be able to order patches directly from a certified manufacturer.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2020 Date Posted: 12.17.2020 16:20 Story ID: 385250 Location: US PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 117th Operation Support Squadron Receives Approval For OCP Patch, by Ken Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.