Jackson celebrates Guard's 384th b-day

Fort Jackson commander Brig. Gen. Milford "Beags" Beagle Jr., Post Command Sgt. Maj. Philson Tavernier pose for a photo before cutting the ceremonial birthday cake along with the oldest and youngest Soldiers at the event, Sgt. 1st Class Jeffrey Winch and Sgt. Jorden Woody.

You may or may not have known there is a National Guard song. It certainly is not as well-known as the Army song, but on Dec. 11, members of the National Guard as well as Fort Jackson commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. “Beags” Beagle Jr. and Post Command Sgt. Maj. Philson Tavernier gathered to sing the song and celebrate the National Guard’s 384th birthday



“National Guard Service Members have been answering the call since 1636,” said Col. Renee’ T. MacDonald, Chief of Staff – Army National Guard at the U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson. “The National Guard supports federal and state missions and is an integral part of the Army team.”



The official birthday of the National Guard is Dec. 13. This signifies when the first militia regiments in North America were organized in Massachusetts.



The oldest National Guard units are in the Massachusetts Army National Guard: the 101st Engineer Battalion, the 101st Field Artillery Regiment, the 181st Infantry Regiment, and the 182nd Infantry Regiment. These four units are the descendants of the original three militia regiments organized by colonial Massachusetts legislation on December 13, 1636, and share the distinction of being the oldest units in the U.S. military.



At the gathering Beagle shared a few words with the National Guard members present about the three components and their integration together on Fort Jackson.



“I would say, one, Happy Birthday to you, being the oldest part of our enterprise,” he said. “Then two, thank you for what you do. No other installation that I have ever been on has the uniqueness that we have here, the connection that we have here, and the people that we have here.”



Beagle and Tavernier also took part in the cake cutting, along with the oldest and youngest in the group, Sgt. 1st Class Jeffrey Winch and Sgt. Jorden Woody.