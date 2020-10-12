Leader Training Brigade welcomes new CSM

Members of the Leader Training Brigade gathered at the Army Physical Fitness School Dec. 10, to say goodbye to a leader and welcome a new one.



The change of responsibility ceremony welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Roberto Colon and celebrated Command Sgt. Maj. Brandon Knicely.



During the ceremony Knicely passed the LTB colors to Colon signifying the handover of unit responsibility.



Once the flags had been passed, LTB commander, Col. Brian Beckno spoke.

“In TRADOC and especially here at Fort Jackson we say Victory! Starts Here!” Beckno said. “And for those of us in the Leader Training Brigade we contribute to the Army’s history of victory by training leaders who train our Soldiers. It’s what we do every day.”



The brigade is comprised of the Initial Military Training Leadership School, U.S. Army Physical Fitness School, U.S. Army Master Resilience School, Expert Soldier Badge Test Management Office, Task Force Marshall and U.S. Army Student Detachment.



Beckno thanked Knicely for his presence of mind during his time with LTB, especially during the pandemic and told him he would miss him. Knicely, a native of Sutton, West Virginia, enlisted in June 1998 as an infantryman. He is married to Jessica Knicely and has two sons, Aidan and Caleb. He has served in every leadership position from team leader to brigade command sergeant major.



Beckno spoke to Knicely’s two sons saying, “the Army returns your father to you so he can now teach you how to be an American warrior, hunter, fisherman, mechanic, chef, athlete, taxidermist, butcher, preppy scarf knitter …”



Beckno welcomed Colon and his Family “with open arms,” telling him his new call sign is officially Leader 7.



Colon, a native of Puerto Rico, enlisted in April 1994 as an infantryman. He is married to Katherine Colon and has four children, Joanna, Isabel, Antonio, and Katherine.



He concluded by wishing everyone a safe and blessed holiday with their Families.



Knicely followed at the podium and thanked everyone for joining him for his last change of responsibility. He then thanked Beckno for their time together at LTB.



“Sir, the way you take care of the mission, your Soldiers, and leaders, motivates me and I’m glad to call you my last battle buddy in the Army…”



He thanked his wife and children, and all those he worked with during his time at LTB.



Knicely concluded by thanking Colon.



“Your calmness, expertise, and critical thinking abilities have been impressive over the last few weeks of transition. The team is in good hands and I know you will take them to the next level.”



Colon finished out the ceremony by thanking everyone for their kind words and warm welcome. He thanked his family for their support.



And for those in LTB, he looks “forward to meeting everyone one of you in person in the near future and continue to support and shape the training of the next generation of leaders with you.”

