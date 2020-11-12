Dust Off Soldiers of 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade receive innovative medical equipment.

Photo By Spc. Savannah Roy | Boxes of medical supplies are lined up for inventory during a medical equipment...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Savannah Roy | Boxes of medical supplies are lined up for inventory during a medical equipment fielding for 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, Dec. 2, at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia. The new medical equipment ensures Marne Air Soldiers have the necessary supplies to provide care to service members. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Savannah Roy) see less | View Image Page

Medical technology is an ever changing industry. The equipment is becoming smaller, lighter, more comprehensive, and more user friendly. This is why the Dust Off Soldiers of C Company, 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, fielded and distributed new and additional medical equipment, Dec. 1 through 11, at Hunter Army Airfield.



The Dust Off Company is the medical evacuation element of the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division and currently the acting MEDEVAC capability for Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. The company is comprised of five platoons and each owns three kits. The fielding put 160 pieces of additional equipment in each kit, modernizing and enhancing their ability to provide care to patients.



“This equipment means that if we pick up someone’s son, daughter, husband or wife we have the best tools, the most up to date tools, and the right amount of tools to give them the best treatment possible,” said Capt. Peter Wood, a medical pilot assigned to 2nd Bn., 3rd GSAB. “Our medics need this equipment to … care for those lives.”



One of the new pieces that will benefit the Soldiers is the special medical emergency evacuation device, said Staff Sgt. Daniel Sandoval, a critical care flight medic assigned to 2nd Bn., 3rd GSAB.



The SMEED connects to the NATO litter and creates a modular platform. This allows the medics to have all of the monitoring devices, fluids and oxygen, if needed, in one place and remain connected to a patient while being transported. Devices like the SMEED also saves space within the aircraft, Sandoval continued.



Some of the new equipment received are updated versions of their current stock. One piece in particular is the traction splint. The older traction splint is a large aluminum apparatus designed to immobilize a patient’s leg. They received the new, tactical version that is modular and can be used for sprinting legs and arms, or can be used in a sling as a stabilizing brace, Sandoval explained.



The new supplies gives the medical Soldiers of the Dust Off Company tools that can be used for multiple applications, but also means the Soldiers will have to be trained on how to use them in all applications.



“We are glad to have newer, more modern equipment that will help us provide better medical care in the aircraft” said Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Sherwin, a flight medic assigned to 2nd Bn., 3rd GSAB. “We are always excited to get our hands on new equipment and train on it … and provide the best care possible.”