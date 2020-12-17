‘Wreaths Across America’ comes to Great Lakes

Photo By John Sheppard | GREAT LAKES, Il. (Dec. 17, 2020) Capt. Ray Leung, commanding officer, Naval Station...... read more read more Photo By John Sheppard | GREAT LAKES, Il. (Dec. 17, 2020) Capt. Ray Leung, commanding officer, Naval Station Great Lakes, salutes a veteran's grave in the base cemetery as part of Wreaths Across America. Wreaths Across America is an annual movement to lay wreaths in veteran cemeteries across the nation for the holiday season. (U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard) see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Dec. 17, 2020) — About a two dozen volunteers helped place wreaths at the Great Lakes Naval Cemetery on Dec. 17 as part of the national “Wreaths Across America” campaign.

The effort locally was led by Julie Boesel, Navy Gold Star coordinator for Naval Station Great Lakes. Forty-eight wreaths were placed on graves in the cemetery.

“The mission behind Wreaths Across America is to make sure that no one is ever forgotten,” said Boesel. “Their motto is to remember our veterans, honor those who serve, to teach your children that freedom is not free.”

“I think it was a good experience for the Sailors who volunteered. They got to honor their shipmates who’d passed on and learn a bit of history about our cemetery.” said Capt. Ray Leung, NSGL commanding officer.

Wreath-laying ceremonies will be held at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 1,600 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad, on Dec. 19.

For more about the Navy Gold Star program, go to www.facebook.com/NavyGoldStar. For more about Wreaths Across America, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.